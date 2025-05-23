From Quiet Moments to “To the Max”

Carla Gannis: To the Max, at Ro2 Art, April 12 – May 17, 2025

At Ro2 Art in Dallas’ Tin District, Carla Gannis’ exhibition, To the Max, pulls viewers into a fully saturated world where digital technology and physical craft cohabitate in uneasy harmony. This is maximalism with grit. Gannis, a New York-based transmedia artist and professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, has long worked at the bleeding edge of media experimentation, blending drawing, painting, digital video, and internet vernacular into densely layered visual experiences. Her work resists categorization and instead flourishes in the liminal space between pixels and paint, history and speculation, prettiness and grotesquerie.

Across the exhibition, Gannis presents a kind of digital baroque: beaded portraits that read like glitchy devotional icons, altered sculptures adorned with wig hair and costume jewelry, and mannequin heads transformed into avatars of a speculative future. Everything is theatrical, and everything is built to be read on multiple frequencies. Digital renderings are overlaid with tactile additions of acrylic paint and glued-on beads, which slow down what she calls “the frictionless production of digital imagery,” asserting the artist’s body within the algorithmic process.

One video, projected in Ro2’s corner screening room (a staple of their programming), hums with early-CG nostalgia — psychedelic textures and amorphous polygon forms tumble in space to a bouncing synth soundtrack. The clip wouldn’t feel out of place in a 1990s tech demo or a vaporwave remix of Fantasia. This piece is part of a video playlist curated in partnership with New Media Contemporary, a welcome context for Gannis’ work that reinforces her role within a growing network of artists navigating new media in experimental ways.

Gannis’ broader projects, like wwwunderkammer, reimagine the museum itself as a porous, networked space, one where excluded narratives might find room to breathe. She also directly critiques the aesthetics of generative AI through works like Uncanny Female Objects, a series of digital-feminine forms warped through the insertion of strange and synthetic materials. In pieces like Love and War and Origins of the Universe, Gannis brings web-native imagery into sculpture, offering mythic commentary on technological mediation and humanity’s cycles of aspiration and collapse.

A standout piece in the exhibition, also on view at the Thoma Foundation’s Dallas headquarters, is her reinterpretation of a Hieronymus Bosch painting, overlaid with blinking and morphing emoji forms that correspond to figures in the original tableau. It’s an iconoclastic move that feels both irreverent and reverent: Bosch’s hellscape becomes a 21st-century emoji theater of our own collective subconscious. The result is at once absurd and deeply pointed.

If there is a throughline to Gannis’ practice, it’s a fascination with mediation, as in how meaning mutates across platforms, through time, and between materials. Her work invites us to unlearn the conditioned ways we consume visual culture and to consider, instead, the strangeness at the edges. She calls it “the punctum amongst all the algorithmic studium,” a poetic turn of phrase that sums up her mission: to make digital art that evinces feeling.

In To the Max, Gannis mythologizes the present. She creates a visual language that is equal parts carnivalesque, cybernetic, and deeply human. Her world is speculative, chaotic, and densely referential — but always alive with possibility.

****

Jiab Prachakul: Sweet Solitude at The Contemporary Austin, January 31 – August 3, 2025

The Contemporary Austin is currently host to Sweet Solitude, a quietly compelling exhibition of portraits and landscapes. Jiab Prachakul, an artist who gained significant recognition after winning the prestigious BP Portrait Award from London’s National Portrait Gallery, offers viewers an intimate look into her world through a series of acrylic on linen portraits and scenes that explore themes of memory, connection, and the introspective self.

Stepping into the gallery, one is met with a consistent visual language. Prachakul’s technique involves a washy application of acrylics, where even shadows hint at an airy underpainting, lending a gentle luminosity to her canvases. Many works feature figures, often set within dining scenes or moments of quiet reflection. The figures themselves are typically rendered with a distinctive milk-and-coffee palette for skin tones, with deeper values carefully traced to define musculature and facial features. The rendering is direct and approachable, and effectively conveys the emotional weight of her subjects. Light, a clear influence, bathes most scenes evenly, creating a sense of calm and clarity that resists pure flatness, allowing subtle depths to emerge.

A standout example of local resonance is Barton Creek, where the iconic Austin locale is translated into strokes of green for the water, reminiscent of rhythmic, almost lawnmower-like application of color across the linen, grounding the exhibition with a touch of the familiar Texas landscape.

The heart of the exhibition lies in its exploration of personal narratives, available to read in the catalogue provided in the galleries. Prachakul herself offers candid insights into several pieces, as well as notes that are directed to the subjects in some of the works. Purpose is a self-portrait born from a moment of self-reflection after her award win, which brought on a pervasive realization that all eyes, known and unknown, now saw her through the heavy lens of “success.” “That’s how people see me,” she notes in the catalogue, “Then I thought, what about me, how do I see myself?” The resulting painting, set in her living room with an art bookshelf and a cherished aloe vera plant, becomes a mirror not just of her physical self, but of her influences and growth.

Memory and familial ties are tenderly explored in Love From Three Continents (NKP), a painting inspired by an old photograph of her parents. “My years from one to six were a carefree joy… My mother passed away just a few years after the photograph I used for this painting was taken,” Prachakul shares. The piece becomes an act of remembrance, a way to hold onto a love that shaped her: “I am here because someone fell in love with someone.” This sentiment, coupled with her washy technique, evokes the feeling of cherished, perhaps slightly faded, family snapshots.

The theme of connection extends to friends and peers. Postcard from Bangkok captures a poignant moment of seeing friends, masked, during the 2020 lockdown. “Seeing everyone from so far away, so close to each other at that particular time gave me a strange-comforting-consolation,” she writes, evoking the universal experience of maintaining bonds across distance. These dining or group scenes, like A Conversation with Apichatpong, hint at a web of relationships, leaving the viewer to sense the personal connections woven through Prachakul’s life.

One of the more intriguing pieces is Instilled (diptych). Visually, light streams in from a window, yet the overall even illumination of the scene remains consistent with Prachakul’s style. This piece is accompanied by a sound recording of a crackling fire and a male voice, adding an atmospheric, albeit enigmatic, layer to the viewing experience.

Night Talk marks a slight departure in mood. Here, there’s a tinge more darkness, the skin tones are more richly painted than in the rest of the show. The figures seem introspective, perhaps unconcerned in their quiet moment, and a subtle shadow behind them hints at a more dynamic play of light than in other works. This piece, notably framed, unlike many others in the show, carries a distinct moodiness that is quite captivating.

Prachakul’s work, as revealed in her writings, often touches upon the diaspora experience and the formation of identity. Speaking of Pype Manoharn, the sitter for Stand-by, the artist reflects on their shared experience as “educated Asian” women navigating different cultural landscapes, finding a “sense of legitimacy” and existence in these cross-cultural encounters. This idea of a “stand-by moment” as a period of reflection is a key to understanding the quiet strength in many of her portraits.

Sweet Solitude offers a journey into Jiab Prachakul’s inner and outer worlds. With their lucid color and gentle rendering, her paintings invite viewers to pause and consider the connections that shape us, the memories we hold dear, and the quiet spaces where we find ourselves. It’s an exhibition that speaks with a soft but resonant voice.