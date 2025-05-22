Top Five: May 22, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. HOST: Tenant of Culture

The Contemporary Austin

January 31 – August 3, 2025

From the Contemporary Austin:

“This is the first U.S. museum exhibition of Tenant of Culture, a moniker for the artistic practice of Hendrickje Schimmel (b. 1990, Arnhem, Netherlands; lives and works in Amsterdam). Originally trained in fashion design and textiles, Schimmel brings this experience to bear in her material explorations of the fashion industry, particularly the volume and speed at which it produces, consumes, and discards. Using items often sourced secondhand, Schimmel deconstructs and reassembles garments — often combining elements from multiple pieces and transforming them into new sculptural works that transcend their original form.”

Read a review of the exhibition here.

2. Elemental Currents — MATERIAL, MEMORY, AND MYTH

Ballroom Marfa

March 7 – June 8, 2025

From Ballroom Marfa:

“Ballroom Marfa is proud to present Elemental Currents — Material, Memory, and Myth, a group exhibition featuring the work of Christopher Blay, Laddie John Dill, and Virginia L. Montgomery. Through a diverse range of media — including sand, foam, neon and photography — the exhibition offers immersive expressions of the convergence of human relationships, technology, the landscape, and imagined futures.”

Read a conversation with Virgina L. Montgomery about her installation at Ballroom Marfa here.

3. Brandon Ballengée: The Sea of Lost Children

Galveston Arts Center

April 12 – July 6, 2025

From the Galveston Arts Center:

“Brandon Ballengée’s exhibition, The Sea of Lost Children, is presented in observation of the 15th commemoration of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill. The exhibition features Ballengée’s monumental sculptural installation, Collapse, made in response to the threat and potential unraveling of the Gulf’s food chain following the DWH oil spill. The piece includes 26,162 preserved specimens arranged into a pyramid, representing 370 species of fish and other aquatic organisms collected from the Gulf Coast.

Specimens are arranged according to the place they occupy in the food chain, with empty specimen jars representing species in decline or those that have already been lost to extinction. The installation also includes work from the series La Mer des Enfants Perdus (The Sea of Lost Children) composed as flags depicting X-rays of missing Gulf Species flanking the gallery in a tribute to these ghosts of the Gulf.”

4. Leili Arai Tavallaei: Shotor 〇 Morghe

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

May 17 – June 21, 2025

From Erin Cluley Gallery:

“Erin Cluley Gallery is pleased to announce Shotor 〇 Morghe (SHOH-tohr morgh) an exhibition of work by 2025 Cluley Projects Open Call Winner Leili Arai Tavallaei. Shotor 〇 Morghe continues the artist’s exploration of cultural memory and familial archives through printmaking, sculptural assemblage, and figurative painting. Incorporating heirlooms and adages from across her multicultural heritage, Tavallaei’s practice brings together artifacts from Iranian and Japanese traditions into deft displays of emotional intimacy. Her new exhibition threads the line of historical preservation and honor. Translated memories from the artist’s ancestry form the base for a blended language representing her lived and inherited experiences.”

5. William VB: Privacy, More or Less

K Space Contemporary (Corpus Christi)

May 2 – 30, 2025

From K Space Contemporary:

“Privacy, More or Less is a collection of images, sculpture, sound, and installation that invites a closer look at the familiar. The artwork recontextualizes the American suburban aesthetic, exploring the nuanced and tense relationship between privacy and community that every neighborly relationship must navigate. William VB’s work is rooted in a daily practice of careful observation and street photography.

Through image sequencing and experimental printmaking, the visuals of a typical backyard are reused and reimagined. The 3d works in the show are built from common items, but altered and combined to create a dream-like environment that is laced with subtle but consistent tension. Wandering through his neighborhood and the shopping centers that surround his home allows time to take photos, and highlight overlooked spaces and moments by sealing them permanently within a photograph.”