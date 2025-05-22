After two years in an East Austin house, McLennon Pen Co. gallery will move to a mid-century modern building on West 5th Street in the Old West Austin neighborhood.

The 2,300-square-foot space will host an opening reception Thursday, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The inaugural exhibition in the new venue features artists on the gallery’s first official roster: Rosie Clements, Andy Coolquitt, Lindsey Lascaux, Peter McRury, Patrick Quinn, Slater Reid Sousley, Audrey Rodriguez, Ben Siekierski, Ashley Swarts, and Alexandra Valenti. The opening exhibition marks the first time that McLennon Pen Co. has represented artists.

In a press release, Jill McLennon, Founder and Director of the gallery, said, “This moment of moving into a full-fledged gallery space seemed like the perfect time to solidify some of the relationships with artists that have evolved naturally over the last two years of putting on shows together.”

Ms. McLennon defined gallery representation as gallery and artist “committed to working together to grow the artist’s career in a deeper and long-term way. These ten artists are essentially the artists that have begun to shape the identity of the gallery. They are the thinkers and makers I’m most excited and equipped to support and see evolve in the next decade.”

Two Austin-made custom features await visitors to the gallery. A neon sign, by Evan Voyles of Neon Jungle, on the gallery facade nods to the vintage logo and signage of Ms. McLennon’s grandfather’s 1934 Chicago pen shop, after which the gallery is named. Also, a reception desk designed by Gianni Yarto of Mean Boy LLC will echo the building’s distinctive low-slung, angular architecture.

Open hours for the new location will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking behind the gallery will be available for visitors.

Learn more about McLennon Pen Co. Gallery via its website.