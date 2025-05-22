“Sacred Letters is Wong’s first solo exhibition with ELLIO Fine Art. It references Wong’s own deeply personal exploration of how spirituality can transform trauma into resilience. The work examines the story of Wong’s healing through the mining of her memories in the surface pattern of the work. In the process of making each piece, she delves into a visual world where she repairs psychological wounds by painting, drawing, and sewing over and around them, creating wholeness from disparate parts.

Wong crafts a powerful visual language of healing, inviting viewers into a world where wholeness is built from fragmentation. Collectors will find in Wong’s work not only exceptional craftsmanship, but a profound narrative of renewal that speaks across cultures and experiences. Sacred Letters is Wong’s most hopeful exhibition to date, integrating her art making as a force of transformation both in her own life and in a deeply polarized society.”