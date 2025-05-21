Devotion, Excess & Critique: Marcus W. Clarke’s “Feast Day”

Marcus W. Clarke’s work draws heavily on his experience with Christianity, Southern megachurch culture, and the interplay between high and low art. His multimedia practice spans film, sculpture, painting, and printmaking. I met Clarke in a Research Methods class at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), and since then, I’ve had the privilege of visiting his studio multiple times.

In his MFA thesis exhibition, Feast Day, Clarke explores the uneasy intersection of sincere Christian devotion and the performative spectacle of modern religious and political culture. He incorporates flashing LED lights, disco balls, fog machines, traffic and warning signs, and kitsch and religious objects to create installations that shimmer with celebratory excess while carrying an undercurrent of unease.

In Festivus (Transfiguration), Clarke presents a radiant, almost blinding portrait of Jesus. He assembles an eclectic mix of materials into a dense, layered composition, resulting in a dazzling, sensory-saturated portrait that borders on visual excess. By bedazzling Jesus’ image, Clarke challenges whitewashed depictions of Christ; he invites a dialogue about how Western culture constructs ideals of purity that are linked to whiteness and its social value.

Clarke employs a similar use of color in Festivus (Street Preacher). This piece features Evangelical catchphrases, such as “LAMB OF GOD,” “TRUST IN GOD,” “JESUS IS LORD!,” and “REPENT.” These words are arranged into repeated forms of crosses, hearts, stars, and peace signs, and are strategically positioned to form the image of Jesus. The artist effectively transforms the visual noise of text into texture, inviting viewers to reflect on how these once-earnest religious slogans have been commodified into omnipresent visual wallpaper.

In Dove Blockade, Clarke combines his interests in experimentation with color and video. Day-Glo orange is commonly used to warn drivers about temporary conditions, particularly in construction zones. This high-visibility color appears especially bright because it absorbs ultraviolet light and re-emits it as visible light, enhancing its visibility even in low-light conditions. The artist’s use of this vibrant, recycled Day-Glo traffic material demands the viewer’s attention, a parallel to church spectacle. Furthermore, traffic signs are, in essence, behavior modification tools. Just as a blockade redirects, the church demands avoiding sinful behaviors to be closer to God.

To the sculpture, Clarke affixes a miniature hologram fan and projector featuring a dove above the wax cast hands holding a burning candle. The holographic dove moves subtly, though this motion cannot be captured in a still image. Clarke’s inclusion of a projected dove — a fleeting, intangible image — suggests that peace, hope, and spiritual salvation are being offered in form but not in substance. This serves as a critique of church culture in the United States, where messages of love and inclusion are sometimes undercut by exclusionary practices.

Clarke expands on his use of video in Frozen Oil and Chosen Vessels, which is one of the exhibition’s most elaborate installations. The piece includes a flat screen TV jutting out from the wall, which airs a 45-minute sermon by megachurch pastor Steven Furtick. The sermon is overlaid with a looping excerpt from a Chance the Rapper track. When Clarke worked as a graphic designer for Furtick’s church one summer, he created the visuals now recontextualized in this work. Seeing them here, reframed within a critical art environment, introduces a sense of dissociation and self-reflection.

To the left of the screen, a clamped-on shelf holds plastic candles and anointing oil, which are domestic devotional objects made to appear holy, but are, perhaps ironically, mass-produced. In front, a rapidly spinning holographic fan moves up and down along a motorized roller coaster track, invoking both technological spectacle and kinetic worship. Behind it, an LED disco ball pulses with color, while a fog machine adds to the superfluous atmosphere.

On the floor, a cast crucifix and chalice filled with olive oil sit atop a stack of Bibles, which are dusted with star-shaped confetti and chocolate gold coins. Clarke constructs a devotional space that teeters between sincerity and satire, critique and celebration.

Clarke’s Feast Day is a multifaceted exploration of spirituality, spectacle, and the ways in which religion intersects with consumer culture. Through his immersive installations, he critically engages with the performative nature of modern faith, reflecting on how religious symbols and rituals have been commodified, distorted, and transformed into consumer products. At its core, Feast Day challenges audiences to reconsider the spiritual value of contemporary religious practices, offering a compelling critique of how faith has been packaged and sold.

Feast Day is on view at Dock Space Gallery through May 27, 2025. The gallery is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the gallery at 210-723-2048.