A monumental stained-glass window that cast its glow in the sanctuary of a San Antonio chapel for 94 years is being relocated to join the collection of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The window, titled Mountain Landscape (Root Memorial Window) and featuring a vividly detailed depiction of a mountain forest glen in lush, rainbow hues, was created in 1917 by Tiffany Studios as a commission by Joseph Cullen Root, founder of nonprofit fraternal benefit society Woodmen of the World. The 110-by-93-inch window was first installed in the Woodmen of the World headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1917. In 1931, it was moved to the Fraser Chapel of the Woodmen of the World Memorial Hospital in San Antonio. In 1959, the building was acquired by Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, where, as stated in a Crystal Bridges press release, “the window remained a cherished element of the sanctuary.”

In 2026, Mountain Landscape will become a prominent element in the museum’s core gallery, reimagined as part of a Crystal Bridges 114,000 square foot campus expansion. An additional Tiffany stained glass piece, the Arkansas State Window — a lancet window commissioned for the Fraser Chapel in 1931 — will rejoin Mountain Landscape in the new collection installation. According to Crystal Bridges, the installation will employ “a carefully designed lighting system to bring to life intricate details and dynamic color shifts” in the windows, which employ Louis Comfort Tiffany’s signature effects of vibrantly colored glass and are attributed to Tiffany Studios designer Agnes F. Northrop.

Jen Padgett, the Windgate Curator of Craft at Crystal Bridges, described the acquisition of Mountain Landscape as an important milestone for the museum. She said, “As we continue to expand our holdings in American craft and provide access to art that offers an inspiring vision of nature. Tiffany’s work has an enduring appeal, captivating audiences across generations. This window is a remarkable example that combines artistry, spirituality, and the tradition and innovation of American craftsmanship, helping us to highlight craftspeople and educate audiences about Tiffany’s unique contributions to American art.”

The Tiffany windows will join a growing collection of American craft that includes works by Melissa Cody, David Drake, Leon Niehues, George Ohr, Toshiko Takaezu, Lenore Tawney, Consuelo Jimenez Underwood, and Betty Woodman.

Crystal Bridges promises a meticulous, collaborative conservation process. Stanton Studios in Waco was instrumental in removing the window from its architectural setting. Nzilani Glass Conservation, based in Oakland, California, was a part of the removal process and will oversee the extensive assessment, cleaning, and conservation of the work.

Sunset Ridge Church and Crystal Bridges have also collaborated closely on the relocation project, emphasizing stewardship, accessibility, and community storytelling in preserving the stained glass work for future generations.

Jess Lowry, Executive Director and Pastoral Leader at Sunset Ridge Church and Collective, said of the transition, “We believe beauty makes transformation possible. The Mountain Landscape window has shaped the soul of our community for nearly a century — and now, it will have the chance to do that sacred work far beyond our walls. We’re grateful to have been part of its story.”