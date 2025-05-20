Summer Shows Coming to South & West Texas

Museums and art venues across South and West Texas have announced exhibitions opening this summer. From a family of artists showing in Corpus Christi to reflections on the desert and minimalism in El Paso, there are a variety of shows to choose from as you plan a summer trip. Learn more about upcoming exhibitions below.

This week, the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) will debut The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection. The exhibition features more than 60 paintings, drawings, and illustrations by N. C. (Newell Converse) Wyeth, his son Andrew Wyeth, his daughter Henriette, and his grandson Jamie Wyeth.

C. Wyeth was one of the leading illustrators in the U.S. His images were used in books by Robert Louis Stevenson and Washington Irving, and depict historical scenes, seascapes, and landscapes. Henriette Wyeth was primarily an oil painter whose subject matter includes still lifes and portraits of family members. Andrew Wyeth worked in American Realism and was influenced by Winslow Homer, Howard Pyle, and his father. Jaime Wyeth painted everyday subjects, including landscapes, animals, and people.

The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection will be on view at AMST in Corpus Christi from May 23 through August 24, 2025.

Later this month, the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) will present PAINT: Rachelle Thiewes, an exhibition of jewelry and sculpture inspired by lowrider culture and the Chihuahuan desert. Ms. Thiewes is an internationally recognized metalsmith and educator, who oversaw the Metal Arts Department at the University of Texas at El Paso.

PAINT: Rachelle Thiewes will be on view at the EPMA from May 30 through September 21, 2025.

In June, the Museum of the Southwest will present Midland Collects, an exhibition showcasing the private collections of local families alongside foundations and businesses in the region. The museum’s website notes, “Each item tells a story — of heritage, passion, and the vibrant history that defines our community. This unique showcase highlights the depth and diversity of Midland’s cultural landscape, reinforcing its role as the cultural heart of West Texas.”

Midland Collects will be on view at the Museum of the Southwest from June 3 through September 21, 2025.

Also in June, the Ellen Noël Art Museum in Odessa will showcase a solo show of works by Doylene H. Land. My Ancestors’ Memories Become My Creative Instincts includes oil paintings and installations inspired by the West Texas landscape and sky. Ms. Land paintings incorporate everyday objects into surreal desert and interior scenes.

My Ancestors’ Memories Become My Creative Instincts will be on view at the Ellen Noël Art Museum from June 6 through August 24, 2025.



Later in June, the International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) in McAllen will debut Visions of the West: Highlights from the Lewis Collection. The show will feature pieces by significant Western artists, including Ed Mell, Lon Megargee, Marjorie Reed, Tom Lea, and others. Curated from the collection of Byron and Keely Lewis, the works on view will span decades and depict the beauty and history of the region.

Visions of the West will be on view at IMAS from June 21 through September 28, 2025.

In July, Ballroom Marfa will present Los Encuentros, a group exhibition of works by Justin Favela, Ozzie Juarez, Antonio Lechuga, Narsiso Martinez, and Yvette Mayorga. Organized by guest curator Maggie Adler, the show brings together artists whose work centers on community collaboration and the representation of Latinx culture.

On the organization’s website, Holly Harrison, Executive Director of Ballroom Marfa, remarked, “[The artists’] work blurs boundaries, elevates everyday materials, and centers narratives that have too often been sidelined. Maggie’s deep commitment to equity, her curatorial rigor, and her longstanding relationships with the artists provided inspirational leadership to the project. At Ballroom, we’re proud to present exhibitions that are both grounded and groundbreaking, and in Los Encuentros audiences will encounter work that asks us all to rethink not just what we see and who we see, but, more importantly, how we see others and ourselves.”

Los Encuentros will be on view at Ballroom Marfa from July 4 through October 12, 2025.

Also in July, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) will debut The Art of Ezra Tucker, the first traveling exhibition of works by the artist. Mr. Tucker’s paintings feature the untold stories of the Black experience in the Western U.S. and dramatic paintings of North American wildlife.

The Art of Ezra Tucker will be on view at SAMFA from July 10 through September 7, 2025.

At the end of July, the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts in El Paso presents recently acquired works, gifted from the Lannan Foundation. The pieces in the exhibition include various mediums from photography to sculpture and are representations of the desert, liminal spaces, and marginality.

Witness Nothing will be on view at the Rubin Center from July 31 through December 11, 2025.