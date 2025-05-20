To J. Frank Dobie, the musical cries of coyotes in the chaparral sounded like the “remembrance of something lost before time began.” The canid-trickster was nothing less, Dobie wrote, than “the Father of Song-Making.” It’s said that when the German artist Joseph Beuys died in 1986, his library included a copy of Dobie’s 1949 book, The Voice of the Coyote.* One imagines that Dobie’s folklore volume must have influenced Beuys’ selection of the coyote as a collaborator for his storied 1974 performance, I Like America and America Likes Me, also known as Coyote.

In the piece, Beuys spent three days living with a live coyote, encamped in a cage within the René Block Gallery in New York City. In the 51 years since the work’s enactment, it has acquired landmark status within the 20th-century performance canon. Exhaustively documented and mythologized, it looms, nonetheless, as more of a legend than an actual art-historical event. But, a book of previously unseen photographs of the performance, published last year to mark a half-century of Beuysian Coyote lore, re-illuminates the hours and days that artist and wild animal cohabited in a SoHo art gallery.

An Artist, a Coyote, and a Cage – Joseph Beuys in New York, 1974 presents documentary images made by Stephen Aiken, who was 25 years old when he happened into the René Block Gallery on Memorial Day weekend in 1974. Surprised to see Beuys, whom he’d photographed just months earlier during the artist’s first American appearance, a lecture-discussion event entitled Energy Plan for Western Man,** and perhaps even more surprised to see him behind a floor-to-ceiling chain-link fence and hangin’ out with a coyote, Aiken retrieved his camera and shot a single roll of black and white film.

Quite likely at Beuys’ direction, other still images and a 37-minute film documenting the piece have a dark, grainy tone, perhaps to underscore what the artist viewed as “the psychological trauma point of the United States energy constellation.” Conversely, Aiken’s photographs suffuse the gallery space with light and render the photogenic figures of artist and Canis latrans more vivid and charismatic.

Beuys later explained that his strange high summit with the coyote was a sort of ritual intervention intended to identify and, to at least some degree, heal one of America’s psychological traumas: the nation’s sorrowful treatment of Native Americans. The coyote proved to be an ideal collaborator in that effort.

As Dan Flores observed in his 2016 book, Coyote America, “Few animals in the world come closer to mimicking us and our own unique abilities. I think the Indians’ grasp of that is the reason, perhaps as distantly as 10,000 years ago, they designated an avatar form of the coyote as a principal deity, responsible for creating all of North America and for instructing them about the human condition. The resulting Old Man Coyote character is not only one of the oldest gods of which we have record but one of the most intriguing in all history.”

Beuys’ homeland, of course, had its own psychological trauma points, and the controversy surrounding the artist stems first from his service as a German soldier in World War II. (Beuys’ longtime associate, Caroline Tisdall, wrote that “the crossing point of energy and trauma in Europe and Eurasia” was “a constant theme” in his work.)

Aiken briefly addresses Beuys’ apparent self-mythologizing regarding his plane crash during the war. The artist’s account contended that Tatar tribesmen found him in the snow in Crimea and wrapped him in animal fat and a large piece of felt to save his life. Others contend he was simply rescued by the German army. Regardless, fat and felt in time became two of Beuys’ primary sculptural materials. The 2017 documentary, Beuys, details that story, along with many other controversies of his life and work. A more recent film, Joseph Beuys – SHAMAN OR SHAM, also questions the plane crash tale, as well as the basic authenticity of Beuys’ artistic practice.

Stephen Aiken catalogs the artifacts and effects that Beuys deployed in Coyote: two lengths of felt, a flashlight, gloves painted brown, a shepherd’s staff or walking stick, a triangle, a bed of straw, 50 daily copies of the Wall Street Journal that were summarily urinated and defecated upon by the coyote, and an occasional 20 second blast of sound from a recording of a turbine engine. In her 1976 book about the performance, Joseph Beuys: Coyote, Caroline Tisdall details the ritualistic usage of these items. Despite that preplanned use of the objects, Beuys told Tisdall that his actions “at all times were heavily dependent on the actions of the coyote.”

Aiken concluded that Coyote was both “a piece about healing” and “simply anti-war art.” He describes one of its most compelling scenes, in which Beuys shrouded himself in felt, with the curved staff protruding from the top, as a series of “penitential bows,” to which the coyote, an “anxious acolyte,” growled and prowled in his coyote way. Beuys told Tisdall that his bowing before the coyote was “a form of devotion.” Aiken surmised that a “harmonious truce” developed between Beuys and the animal and that, as the pair “looked out together through a window onto West Broadway, they seemed to form a gentle bond.”

Beuys also told Tisdall that he believed he “made really good contact” with the coyote. She writes that when the artist left his gallery lair at the work’s conclusion, he and the coyote hugged. While we obviously can’t claim that the artwork solved or salved any of America’s racial wounds and inequities, small, obscure gestures can have a magical way of multiplying their power as they grow together like streams into rivers. Rivers into oceans. Great rolling seas.

While Native Americans have quite often viewed the coyote as a teacher-trickster, farmers, ranchers, and even some suburbanites have long thought of the creature simply as a predator that needs to be eliminated. This 1988 Laura Wilson image from Lambshead Ranch near Albany, Texas, provides a stark illustration of that effort. And, while one imagines that they most surely do not share that view of the coyote, some of our most intriguing artists have depicted deceased coyotes or utilized taxidermied coyotes, as seen in these dramatic images from the works of Terry Allen and Joan Jonas.

I fancy the notion that Joseph Beuys and all of these artists would have appreciated the act of a vaudeville cowboy, actor, trick roper, and musician named Bee Ho Gray, who was gifted with his distinctive first and middle names by Quanah Parker. In the 1930s and ‘40s, Gray often dueted on radio and stage with a singing — or in some accounts, yodeling — coyote. Performing tunes like “Out on the Lone Prairie,” the duo appeared on national radio programs and toured from coast to coast. “Yodeling Coyote Tops Tabor Bill,” read the headline for a typical 1937 show at the Tabor Grand Opera House in Denver.

Likewise, I believe that Gray and these contemporary artists would relate to the perspective of the poet Gary Snyder. “The first thing that excited me about Coyote tales,” Snyder wrote in his 1977 book, The Old Ways, “was the delightful, Dadaistic energy, leaping somehow into a modern frame of reference.”

*Source: a footnote in Eugen Blume’s essay on Beuys’ Coyote in the exhibition catalog I Like America – Fictions of the Wild West. Blume’s footnotes also reference a 1984 concert collaboration with Nam June Paik in Tokyo, in which Beuys performed the role of a coyote.

**Aiken’s book includes several color photographs of Beuys presenting this program. Aiken notes that, prior to first experiencing this program, he was a bit despondent about the evaporation of ‘60s idealism, but after witnessing Beuys’ spirited interaction with his live audience, he “felt a sense of unity again.”

One more note about Aiken’s book: I learned a fave new word. Umwelt. It means “the specific way in which organisms of a particular species perceive and experience the world, shaped by the capabilities of their sensory organs and perceptual systems.”

An Artist, a Coyote, and a Cage – Joseph Beuys in New York, 1974 features photographs by Stephen Aiken and a foreword by Brett Sokol. It was published by Letter16 Press in 2024.