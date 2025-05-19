The Pavia Tapestries, considered among the most prestigious tapestries produced during the Renaissance, have made their debut in Houston. The seven monumental works, which stretch across 200 linear feet with glimmering wool, silk, gold, and silver thread, each measure 14 feet high and 28 feet wide.

The tapestries depict a pivotal moment in European history: the Battle of Pavia, which occurred on February 24, 1525. “It’s a top-50 battle in world history because of the geopolitical consequences as well as the technological and tactical advances made on the battlefield,” said James Anno, the Associate Curator of European art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH).

While 2025 marks the 500th anniversary of the battle, for the contemporary viewer the battle’s relevance comes to the forefront through the spectacle of battle arranged across one of MFAH’s main galleries. The battle only lasted a few hours but the works of art inspired by it are incredible to witness with pops of blues, greens, reds, and dramatic scenes. Soldiers flailing in the water, cannon fire, and even a dog can be viewed in one of the tapestries.

The battle was one of the final clashes of the Italian Wars, a series of 16th-century conflicts among European powers over control of the Italian peninsula. It saw the army of Charles V, then both Holy Roman Emperor and King of Spain, defeat the French forces of King Francis I. Francis was present on the battlefield and was ultimately taken prisoner. Although Charles V was not there in person, the second tapestry in the series, Anno’s favorite, depicts the dramatic moment of defeat. “Francis is pulled off his war horse in full armor by the imperial knights as his horse was shot out from under him,” Anno explained. “It was the pinnacle of the action.”

The tapestries also capture the full range of people who accompanied the army. “You have the baggage train, which is essentially a small city that follows the army as it moves. It includes wives, craftsmen, children, sex workers, and those who mend military equipment,” he noted. A caged monkey, riding on horseback, can even be spotted in one of the scenes.

Yes, the tapestries are historic yet it’s important to realize their creation was political propaganda as Charles V’s army’s victory was highlighted while the brutality was downplayed. The battle helped establish Charles V’s dominance and solidify the legacy of the Habsburg dynasty, which endured until World War I. It also signaled the end of medieval warfare and the rise of modern military tactics. The French cavalry, weighed down by traditional armor, was defeated by soldiers wielding arquebuses, early portable guns with armor-piercing ammunition.

Commissioned by the States General of the Netherlands and presented to Charles V in 1531, the tapestries are a remarkable display of artistic and technical achievement. Designed under the direction of Flemish artist Bernard van Orley and woven in Brussels, each tapestry weighs nearly 100 pounds. “The cost to produce them would’ve been about 20 times more than Michelangelo painting the Sistine Chapel,” Anno said. “Tapestries were the most expensive medium after architecture because of the cost of the materials.”

For visitors to MFAH, seeing them in person reveals what digital reproductions can’t. The massive scale, texture, and luminosity make the characters of each tapestry come to life.

Each group of tapestries took around 18 months to complete, and were based on van Orley’s full-scale drawings, known as cartoons. Although these cartoons were not considered finished artworks at the time, a fragment of one survives at the Louvre. “The fact that all seven are still together, haven’t been sold off individually, or destroyed is a quasi-miracle,” Anno remarked.

After half a millennium and change of hands as part of many royal collections, their survival is a testament to their craftsmanship as well as cultural priorities.

The tapestries are on loan from the Museo di Capodimonte in Naples and are making their first tour in the United States. Previous stops included the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth and the de Young Museum in San Francisco. The exhibition also features suits of armor and weapons from Capodimonte’s Farnese Collection, one of Europe’s most important historical armories, founded by Pope Paul III. Upon arrival, an impressive knight in shining armor on horseback foreshadows the stunning exhibition beyond.

To enhance the gallery experience, the museum has included several interactive features. “We’ve utilized digital projections that display text above the tapestries to explain the narrative and highlight specific elements,” Anno said. A nearby family-friendly area in the north foyer allows children to dress up in period costumes, set a banquet table with faux food, and build their own castles. “It’s a space for interactive learning that helps replenish the imagination,” he added.

From their dazzling materials to their sweeping historical drama, the Pavia Tapestries offer visitors a rare and unforgettable glimpse into the past.

Knights in Shining Armor: The Pavia Tapestries is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston through May 26, 2025. The exhibition was previously on view at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth from June 16 to September 15, 2024.