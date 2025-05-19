Contemporary at Blue Star Call for Curatorial Exhibition Proposals

by Jessica Fuentes May 19, 2025
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Contemporary at Blue Star in San Antonio has opened a call for 2026 curatorial exhibition proposals.

As part of the organization’s anniversary, next year the Contemporary’s exhibition programming will focus on the idea of community. One way it is achieving this is by working with guest curators based in or who have strong ties to one of San Antonio’s sister cities. This open call is limited to curators located in or connected to Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico; Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; Queretaro, Mexico; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; Lanzarote, Spain; Gwangju, South Korea; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Kumamoto, Japan; Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India; Wuxi, People’s Republic of China; Windhoek, Namibia; Darmstadt, Hesse, Germany; and Baguio, Philippines.

An installation image of a work by Mila Hundertmark.

“As Far As The Eye Can See,” an installation by Mila Hundertmark, 2018

Proposals should be for solo or group projects by living, contemporary artists from the city the curator is associated with. The announcement from the Contemporary notes that submissions should “be in line with the scope of projects executed” by the organization, but there is no limitation on subject, theme, or material.

Curators and artists will receive an honorarium based on the exhibition space. Curator stipends range from $1,200 to $5,000, and artist stipends are from $375 to $2,500. 

The deadline to submit an exhibition proposal is Friday, May 30, and selected curators will be notified by Monday, June 30. The exhibition dates are June 5 – October 4, 2026 and July 10 – October 4, 2026.

Learn more about the application process and apply via the Contemporary’s website.

