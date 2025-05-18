Texas Institutions Speak Out About Effects of NEA Federal Funding Terminations

On Friday May 2, 2025, arts organizations across the country received emails from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) notifying them of the termination, withdrawal, or expedited close out of their federal funding.

The funding shifts affect organizations who were awarded grants in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. While earlier this year the NEA canceled its granting program for underserved communities, this recent defunding affects projects supported by an array of the organization’s granting programs, including Grants for Arts Projects, Research Grants in the Arts, and Our Town. Additionally, whereas the 2025 Challenge America grants were all revoked, this latest funding shift is nuanced — some organizations will be able to request partial funding, while others’ grants have been completely withdrawn.

NEA grants, though announced at the beginning of the grant cycle, are awarded in-hand to organizations as reimbursements after the completion of the funded program. Glasstire, which was awarded a $40,000 grant in March 2024 to support coverage of art across Texas from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, received an email stating that its award “has been terminated, effective May 31, 2025.” The email goes on to explain that the organization can request payment for expenses incurred through the end of May. For organizations who received this messaging, if their original grant period initially extended beyond May 31, 2025, they would not be able to receive reimbursement for the full grant period.

Other organizations were notified that their grants have been “Withdrawn by the Agency.” In the case of terminated and withdrawn grants, NEA provided the following rationale:

“The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities. The NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities. Funding is being allocated in a new direction in furtherance of the Administration’s agenda.

Your project, as noted below, unfortunately does not align with these priorities.”

Organizations whose grants have been withdrawn were given seven calendar days to appeal the determination.

Another round of emails was sent to organizations whose period of performance had already ended, noting that their grant was “subject to an expedited close out process.” For these awardees, NEA noted that final payment requests must be submitted by May 30, and final reports submitted by June 30.

Last week, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation announced their commitment to provide $800,000 in funding to visual arts organizations whose Challenge America Grants had been canceled. However, according to a grassroots grant termination tracker, the amount of canceled grants in this most recent move by the NEA totals more than $26 million.

In the weeks since the NEA funding cancelations, some Texas organizations have made public statements about the loss and have asked for support.

In an email, the Austin organization Women & Their Work noted, “In actions described as a Friday night massacre, the National Endowment for the Arts withdrew promised support from art organizations across the United States. Women & Their Work was denied $35,000, vital funding for the artists who inspire, challenge, and sustain us all. Despite this loss, we are committed to the artists we champion, the audiences we welcome, and the school children we introduce to the joy and wonder of art. Please stand with Women & Their Work.”

Similarly, the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC), which was awarded a $55,000 grant in 2025, sent an e-newletter noting the impact of the mass defunding of the arts and stating its commitment to continue its work of supporting Latinx/é arts and culture. It also listed advocacy actions, such as reaching out to state representatives, connecting with local and regional arts agencies, and completing the Americans for the Arts National Pulse Survey (which ended on Friday, May 16).

Nameless Sound, the Houston-based organization committed to creative music, also sent out a call for donations, stating that the organization lost a $25,000 grant. In the last few weeks, the organization has received $10,000 in donations, but it is still seeking $15,000 to “close the gap on this terminated federal funding.”

On May 5, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies released a statement condemning the defunding. It noted, “A strong NEA strengthens America. We should be sustaining our federal investment in the arts — not retracting it. American taxpayers want to be able to count on government to keep its commitments.”

The statement continued: “Each of the NEA’s terminated grants had already passed a rigorous review process based on excellence and merit. Grantees, in turn, had already made commitments to their communities, workers and venues — promises that the federal government has now broken. NASAA fully respects that government agencies must adjust their services from time to time, to address executive or legislative goals and adapt to changing community conditions. But the abrupt termination of active grants is counterproductive.”

While many organizations have questions about how the grant terminations and withdrawals will affect them in the future, they have been unable to get clarification from the NEA, as several of its department heads have announced their departure at the end of the month. This includes the Arts Education Director, the Museum & Visual Arts Director, the Folk & Traditional Arts Director, the Theater & Musical Arts Director, and the Director of State, Regional & Local Partnerships, and International Activities.

In January, Maria Rosario Jackson, NEA’s chairman who was appointed by former President Biden in 2021, stepped down from the organization. Earlier this month, President Trump nominated Mary Anne Carter to head the organization; she served in the same capacity during President Trump’s first term.

Disclosure: Glasstire is a recipient of funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and is among the organizations that received an email announcing the termination of an awarded grant.