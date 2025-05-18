Primal Wood Firing: A Journey with My Artist Community

Recently, I was fortunate to be a part of a unique and transformative ceramic wood firing experience. The hope and idea of the process is that the ash from the burning wood will settle on the pieces, forming textures and glazes that can not be replicated. This time-honored technique, steeped in tradition and rich with creativity, allows not only for the creation of stunning artworks, but also provides a chance to strengthen bonds as a community.

On a sunny March afternoon in Nacogdoches, at Stephen F. Austin University (SFA), a collaboration among artists took shape. This diverse group included instructors and students from SFA and the Glassell Studio School, a uniting of two communities in a shared creative endeavor. Understanding that the wood firing process thrives on teamwork, we rolled up our sleeves and began the exciting task of loading the kiln.

Our wood firing took place in a “train kiln,” named to reflect its form, which resembles the front of a traditional steam locomotive. It was a large structure of fire bricks and steel, resembling a rectangular box crowned with a chimney, waiting to welcome flames that would soon arrive. We each came with our crafted porcelain clay pieces, infused with our personal styles and narratives. From rustic bowls to intricate sculptures, our creations stood as a testament to our passion for art and craftsmanship, ready to be transformed by the fire.

The process is as much about the journey as it is about the final product. This type of kiln is modern in design but achieves the same aesthetic firing qualities as the ancient Japanese Anagama kiln, a 5th-century “cave” kiln, in which the ash from the wood actually glazes the pottery.

The process is arduous and time consuming, but every ceramic comes out with a distinct design. Any type of wood can be used in a firing; each brings its own personality to the process. For this firing, we chose Texas Post Oak. We were excited to see how the oak flames would interact with our creations and contribute to the character of the pieces.

As the kiln was being loaded, Jeff Forster (Chair of Ceramics at the Glassell School of Art in Houston) and Erik Ordaz Lozano (Assistant Professor of Ceramics at SFA) shared tips on how to load and stack the kiln. The loading process requires building the “cave” from the bottom to the top, putting pieces on shelves and on top of each other. During this process, it is essential to add wading material — like a small ball or roll of clay — on each piece to keep it from sticking to the shelf when ash melts, or to keep two fired pieces from sticking together. We worked as a crew through this three-hour creative process of loading. It became a celebration of not just our individual talents, but of the collective energy for our artistic endeavor.

We then cleaned up and walked to the Cole Art Center for the exhibition opening of two MFA students from SFA. After admiring the students’ accomplishments, we gathered for a lovely dinner exchanging stories about our art careers, personal lives, and hopes for the future. At 10 p.m., it was time to return to the kiln and ignite the fire to let the magic begin.

Flames slowly flickered to life, creating a captivating dance of light and heat. The wood crackled and popped, releasing smoke that curled into the evening sky. This was no ordinary firing; it was a communal ritual. The fire was a live and unpredictable force. Each piece was a canvas for the fire’s artistry, merging our intentions with nature’s whims.

We paired up and took turns in six-hour shifts as “fire managers.” Our responsibilities included watching and stoking the fire, feeling the burn, and ensuring the temperature continued to slowly grow. The process took much attention. My group’s shift lasted from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Finally, around 4 a.m. the next day (the firing process takes about 36 hours and reaches around 2,400 degrees), when there was no more wood and the fire had taken all it could, the kiln was shut down and the cooling process began.

After a week of waiting, we gathered back at SFA to unload the kiln. Enthusiastically, we carefully opened the door, revealing the fruits of our labor. Each piece emerged transformed, showcasing an array of colors and textures — deep, earthy reds, vibrant oranges, and light and dark purples formed shimmering ash glazes that glinted in the sunlight. The results were varied and breathtaking, a vivid reminder of the beauty that can arise from collaboration with the raw power of nature.

As we stood together, discussing our creations, I found myself reflecting on the experience we had shared. The wood firing process transcended mere technique; it became a powerful testament to the strength of collaboration. The encouragement, support, and knowledge we exchanged enriched the entire experience, serving as a reminder that art is not solely about individual expression, but also about the connections we cultivate along the way. The true beauty of wood firing lies not only in the beautiful pieces we produced, but also in the people it nurtured. I left with more than just the tangible results of our labor; I carried with me a renewed sense of purpose and belonging — a reminder that in the world of art, community is essential for creativity.