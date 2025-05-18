Jessica Fuentes speaks with art educator and author Laura Evans about her recently published book, The Atlas of Art Crime: Thefts, Vandalism, and Forgeries.

“I remember learning about the 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner theft… and then going to visit the museum in grad school and confronting those empty frames, where those works of art were stolen from, was really sobering. Seeing these holes, these gaps, where these artworks were disappeared… it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”

