Houston-based nonprofit Fresh Arts has announced its 2025 Space Taking Artist Residency (STAR) cohort. During the residency, the gallery space at Winter Street Studios at Sawyer Yards will be occupied by poet and performer Emanuelee Bean, known professionally as “Outspoken Bean,” from June 12 through July 12, and by Houston-born Panamanian artist Krystle Holnes from July 31 through August 23.

Each six-week STAR residency gives the artists an opportunity to transform the gallery space and engage the Houston arts community with public events. New this year, former STAR residents Tony (A.C.) Evans and Ruby Rivera will be paired with Mr. Bean and Ms. Holnes for one-on-one mentorship.

Outspoken Bean will present an immersive, community-driven poetry installation titled Clothespins and Story-Lines. The installation will be constructed from found materials including crates and string, with a central crate stage, called The Soapbox, to encourage storytelling by visitors and guests. Visitors are also invited to decorate clothespins and write poems on provided materials as contributions to the evolving display, to create “a living tapestry of stories,” as described in the Fresh Arts press announcement. Thursday evenings during the residency period will feature live performances, workshops, and community events with invited poets, musicians, and artists.

Ms. Holnes will present Third Space Third Coast, described as a “vibrant, futuristic haven” and a “dynamic lounge.” Community members will be able to join in on collaborative murals and engage with guided artmaking prompts amid a backdrop of immersive DJ music sessions. Ms. Holnes will also guide the creation of Houston’s Curiosities Cabinet, called “a one-of-a-kind community collection brimming with local inspiration and the city’s unique spirit.”

In the project statement, Ms. Holnes assures that all are welcome, as “absolutely no prior artistic experience is necessary to participate and thrive in this innovative environment.”

Since launching the STAR residency program in 2021, Fresh Arts has hosted 10 Houston-based artist residents with 120 project collaborators and more than 100 public events. The program’s mission is described as supporting experimental work, providing opportunities for “traditionally underrepresented local artists to experiment and ‘take over’ a public space in new and out-of-the box ways.”

The residency offers a project stipend and hands-on guidance in marketing, budgeting, collaboration, and public presentation. In 2021, the stipend was $2,500. The amount for 2025 residents is not specified.

For more information on the STAR residency and other Fresh Arts programs, please visit their website.