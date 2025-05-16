Bookended: “The Art of…” Books by Robert Craig Bunch

For Robert Craig Bunch’s latest publication, The Art of Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds: Interviews with Texas Artists, he went straight to the source, asking 60 artists insightful questions about their work. The resulting volume, published by Texas A&M University Press at the end of 2024, offers a revealing look at some of the state’s most intriguing artists working today.

In the book’s introduction, Bunch defines each of the three title categories, noting that other worlds focuses on “artists working in spiritual, mythological, extraterrestrial, occult, and invented worlds.” In each category’s section, he shares expanded thoughts surrounding the topics, including details of related readings. He also namechecks many of the artists, noting how their subjects and practices fit within each category.

The individual artist interviews comprise the bulk of the publication. Each artist, typically following a studio visit by the author, was supplied an individualized set of 10 or so questions related to their work. The published Q&As are accompanied by a singular image selected by the artist along with information on when the interview was completed and where the artist currently resides.

The list of featured artists is long and distinguished, including Susan kae Grant, sharing the science of REM sleep and its pull on her work; Earl Staley, discussing mythology, dreams and his overall career; and Mishka Westell, providing a look at the various influences on her music poster designs.

Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds concludes with a thorough sources and further reading section, providing the reader with further opportunities to explore the topics on their own.

This latest publication is a follow-up to The Art of Found Objects: Interviews with Texas Artists, which was published in 2017 by Texas A&M University Press. While formatted the same as Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds, the artists included in Found Objects were selected for their material choices rather than overarching thematic explorations. The featured artworks using found objects range from flat collages to mixed media sculptures.

With interviews of more than 60 Texas artists, that publication provides firsthand insights into Kelly O’Connor’s mid-century modern collages, Al Souza’s puzzle works, Patrick Turk’s psychedelic creations, and much more.

Between Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds and Found Objects, eight artists are included in both books: Steve Brudniak, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Lance Letscher, Mary McCleary, Angelica Paez, Dario Robleto, Ward Sanders, and Julie Speed. The combination of their two respective interviews give an even deeper understanding of their work.

On their own, the publications present riveting deep dives into niche areas of contemporary art. The personal accounts are insightful and telling. But more importantly, the companion publications highlight the diversity found within today’s contemporary Texas art scene, preserving this artistic moment for future generations.

Robert Craig Bunch, along with various artists who appear in his publications, will be onsite at Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a book signing.

The Art of Dreams, Visions, Other Worlds: Interviews with Texas Artists by Robert Craig Bunch was published in December 2024 by Texas A&M University Press.

The Art of Found Objects: Interviews with Texas Artists by Robert Craig Bunch was published in July 2017 by Texas A&M University Press.