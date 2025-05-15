Top Five: May 15, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Richard Prince: Posters

Hetzler | Marfa

May 17 – December 7, 2025

From Hetzler Marfa:

“Hetzler | Marfa is pleased to announce Posters, a solo exhibition of works by Richard Prince, for the gallery’s annual presentation in Marfa, Texas. One of the foremost representatives of appropriation art, Richard Prince has been recontextualizing images and ideas from mass media, advertising and entertainment since the 1970s. Often based on products of everyday American culture, his practice is one of ‘post-production’, which reworks cultural phenomena and their attributes to rewrite received narratives and our understanding of history.

The present exhibition brings together a large body of Princes’ Poster works on canvas and on paper, created between 2014 and 2024. The large canvases show reproductions of advertisements for mailorder posters, as were often found at the back of magazines in the second half of the 20th century. Hugely popular at the time, these printed images represent touchstones of early counter-cultural magazines, which are among Princes’ long-term interests. The motifs of political slogans and far-out art in the form of cheap posters are singled out and chosen by the artist.”

2. Threading Glass

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

April 9 – May 31, 2025

From Ruiz-Healy Art:

“Threading Glass, unfolds the reimagining of centuries-old craft traditions through a contemporary art lens, blending tradition with innovation. Artists Consuelo Jimenez Underwood and the de la Torre Brothers utilize history and personal experiences to create narratives that tackle multiculturalism, Latino heritage, and artisanship. This collection of works stimulates a dialogue between the tactile nature of both their practices, utilizing the rigid forms of glass and the flowing forms of tapestries as a vessel for social critique and a reaffirmation of craftsmanship as art.”

3. Collins Obijiaku: Two Boys

12.26 (Dallas)

May 10 – June 14, 2025

From 12.26:

“Obijiaku is known for his powerful Black portraiture, signature use of yellow ochre pigments, and the piercing gaze his subjects cast on the viewer. Two Boys represents a departure for the artist, whose oil and charcoal paintings typically depict stand-alone individuals isolated in an aura of commemorative memorialization.

The six portraits represent Nigerian and African youths coming together. While the boys featured in this series appear stoic, with calm demeanors and expressions, an underlying energy of unrest ruminates beneath the surface. In Two Boys, Obijiaku addresses the ongoing social issues afflicting Nigerians, specifically concerns with police brutality.”

4. 12 Minutes Max: ESP

DiverseWorks – The DeLuxe Theater (Houston)

May 15 – 16, 2025

From DiverseWorks:

“12 Minutes Max: ESP is a short-form performance showcase for new and in-progress works up to twelve minutes long featuring artists selected by the DiverseWorks Artist Advisory Committee. The participating lead artists are Aveda Adara, Mashal Awais, Emilio Carrera, Shelby Craze, Eli Greene, Loren Holmes, Koomah, Alexandra Lechin, Adele Nickel, Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr., Jadd Tank, and Isabella Mireles Vik.

Each evening has a unique line-up. Innovative sound, dance, music, and movement works reflect upon our current times and explore aspects of endurance, geopolitics, language, belonging, dreaming, and, of course, the number twelve!”

5. a. Friends Fair

The Loren Hotel Austin

May 16 – 17, 2025

From the organizers:

“Friends Fair is a new hotel art fair organized by Friends of Galleries for the city of Austin. Ten galleries fill ten hotel rooms with art. In the corner suites Austin non-profit SAGE Studio & Gallery and independent curator Taylor Danielle Davis present projects.”

5. b. Marfa Invitational Open

Saint George Hall (Marfa)

May 15 – 26, 2025

See more information and a list of artists included in the show here.

Via Marfa Invitational:

“The first major exhibition and survey of its kind ~ at once transformative, and historical. Paramount in both scale and complexity ~ the MARFA INVITATIONAL OPEN brings together Texas’ brightest stars. Highlighting and championing the Lone-Star State’s most consequential arts community and ecosystem.”