Exhibitions Coming to Central Texas Art Venues This Summer

Art venues in Austin and San Antonio have announced exhibitions opening this Summer. Learn more about shows presented by the Blanton Museum of Art, the Contemporary at Blue Star, the McNay Art Museum, the San Antonio Museum of Art, and other Central Texas art spaces.

Mama | Madre | Mother, an exhibition focused on depictions of motherhood in art, opened at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio on May 1. Several local artists in the show are mothers, including weaver Casey Galloway, painter and ceramist Daniela Oliver de Portillo, sculptor Megan Harrison, and nature sculptor Audrya Flores.

Mama | Madre | Mother will be on view at the McNay through August 3, 2025.

The Changarrito Residency program at the Mexic-Arte Museum in downtown Austin runs throughout the summer season, with Austin artist Bieke Campos in residence through Saturday, May 31, followed by Fort Worth artist Magaly Cantú in June, Rio Grande Valley artist Julio Martinez in July, and Texas/California artist Lorena Diosdado in August.

The museum’s current exhibition Beyond the Shape: El Arte de Chente Rodriguez opened in April and runs through August 3, 2025.

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) opened Maya Blue: Ancient Color, New Visions on May 10. The exhibition focuses on the enduring meanings of a rare, evocative pigment that was highly prized by Maya artists of the first millennium C.E.

Artists in the exhibition include Guatemalan Modernist Carlos Mérida, San Antonio contemporary artist Rolando Briseño, Brazilian contemporary artist Clarissa Tossin, and Los Angeles contemporary artist Sandy Rodríguez, whose artworks are in dialogue with ancient Mayan artworks from the collections of John and Kathi Oppenheimer and Candace P. and W. Michael Humphrey.

Public programming for the exhibition includes a Member Mixer on Saturday, June 21 and a Tuesday, August 12 lecture, Seeing Mesoamerican Color, by Kristopher Driggers, the museum’s Associate Curator of Latin American Art.

Maya Blue is on view at SAMA through May 10, 2026.

The Contemporary at Blue Star opens In the Shadows, Our Ghosts Lurk (En Las Sombras, Nuestros Fantasmas Acechan) on June 6. The show, curated by Mexico City curator Fabiola Iza, features artworks by Alicia Ayanegui, Enrique Arriaga Celis, Daniela Bojórquez Vértiz, Virginia Colwell y Raquel Bañón Sodini, Manuela García, Leo Marz, Jonathan Miralda Fuksman, Daniel Monroy Cuevas, Paloma Rosenzweig, and Oswaldo Ruiz. The exhibition theme considers effects of contemporary surveillance society, from fragile memory to paranoid anxiety.

In the Shadows, Our Ghosts Lurk will be on view at the Contemporary in San Antonio from June 6 through October 5, 2025.

Ruby City celebrates longtime local artist, Joey Fauerso, with Bedroom Paintings, a multidisciplinary installation opening June 7. The centerpiece of the solo exhibition will be a 24-minute, 4-channel video, with an accompanying suite of six prints that derive from paintings used in the video. Both works have been acquired by the Linda Pace Foundation Collection.

A press release from Ruby City cites Ms. Fauerso’s “deeply personal and politically resonant practice” and her exploration of “themes of family, gender, figuration, and the limits of representation.” Intimacy is a hallmark of the video, which features 18 of Ms. Fauerso’s friends and family members, and incorporates soundtrack contributions by her father and brother.

Bedroom Paintings will be on view at Ruby City through May 10, 2026.

On June 11, the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum in Austin opens a solo show by Wisconsin artist Michael Velliquette, titled The Distance Within Us. Mr. Veliquette’s framed and freestanding sculptural paper works dazzle the eye with dimensionality and finely-cut detail.

The exhibition will be on view from June 11 through August 22, 2025.

Opening August 24 at the Blanton Museum of Art is Spirit & Splendor: El Greco, Velázquez, and the Hispanic Baroque, a major exhibition from the collection of the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York City. Fifty-seven artworks in the exhibition by El Greco, Diego Velázquez, José de Páez, Melchor Pérez Holguín, Miguel de Pret, Juan Bautista Martínez del Mazo, and others cover a 150-year history of Spanish culminating in the dramatic realism, opulence, and religious devotion of the Baroque style.

Spirit & Splendor will be on view from August 24, 2025 through February 1, 2026.