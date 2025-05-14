Aurora Picture Show will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location on Thursday, May 22, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a housewarming party featuring DJs, atmospheric video projections, bites, and beverages.

The nonprofit media arts organization moved in late 2023 to The Plant in Houston’s Second Ward, and now opens its latest home on Navigation Boulevard, also in the East End district. The new space is a renovated 1938 brick warehouse near Buffalo Bayou’s Turkey Bend, two miles east of where Aurora and fellow nonprofit Buffalo Bayou Partnership teamed up for the annual Night Light outdoor video art event earlier this year.

The Navigation Boulevard venue will offer an open, flexible space for film screenings, including the Extremely Shorts Film Festival on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31, multimedia performances, art installations, community gatherings, and workshops such as the 2024 My Robot Friend community film project collaboration.

A media announcement emphasized Aurora Picture Show’s ongoing commitment to fostering community expression and inclusion: “At a time when community space, artistic expression, and shared experience are especially needed, we’re proud to open these doors! Aurora Picture Show is a place for all y’all.”

The grand opening party will feature DJs Gracie Chavez and Flash Gordon Parks, beer from longtime Houston-based arts supporter Saint Arnold Brewery, cocktails by Double Trouble Caffeine & Cocktails, and light bites by Phoenicia Specialty Foods. Admission is free.

Learn more about Aurora Picture Show and its upcoming programs via the organization’s website.