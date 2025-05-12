Art21: Richard Misrach in “Borderlands” from Season 10 of “Art in the Twenty-First Century”

by Glasstire May 12, 2025
As part of Glasstire’s partnership with Art21, the organization known for producing award-winning documentary films about the lives and work of some of the world’s best-known contemporary artists, we’ll be co-publishing a small selection of films highlighting artists who are either based in Texas or have a significant connection to the state.

A still image from a video of Richard Misrach looking at a large photograph of the border in his studio.

Production still from “Richard Misrach in ‘Borderlands,'” an extended presentation of the artist’s segment from “Art in the Twenty-First Century,” Season 10. © Art21, Inc. 2020

A pioneer of large-format color photography, Richard Misrach has photographed the American desert for decades, examining the impact of human activity on the natural landscape. From his Berkeley studio, the artist recounts his early work, Telegraph 3 AM, in which he depicted the homeless population of 1970s Berkeley. Disillusioned with the commercial success of his photographs that he hoped would instigate social change, Misrach turned to the deserts of southern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Creating otherworldly images of cacti and rock formations and unsettling pictures of military bombing ranges, nuclear test sites, and man-made fires, for his ongoing Desert Cantos series, Misrach explains how “our culture stands out in very clear relief in the desert.” The artist recounts the origins of his Border Cantos series, which focuses on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and the artifacts left behind by migrant crossings.

This segment follows the artist as he travels to remote parts of the desert, photographing the visual contradiction of the ominous wall against beautiful landscapes and collaborating with the composer Guillermo Galindo to create installations and musical performances that utilize the items found in the desert. Collectively, Misrach’s work chronicles the places where nature and culture collide, highlighting where beauty and ugliness exist side-by-side.

Watch the film below. You can see this and other films on Art21’s website and on their YouTube channel.

