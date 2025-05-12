Afro Air Festival Debuts in Dallas

On Saturday, May 17, the Dallas-based creative Weyni Kahsay will debut the Afro Air Festival, a daylong event honoring the cultures of the African Diaspora.

Ms. Kahsay, a first generation Eritrean American, founded the festival with inspiration in part from EXPO, a major event held in Asmara, Eritrea, which showcases the country’s nine ethnic groups through dance, music, food, and art. Reimagining this concept for the Dallas area, the Afro Air Festival seeks to uplift Black cultures from across the world. Some vendors and performers will have Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx backgrounds, while others represent continental Africa, the Deep South, and other regions.

In a press release, Ms. Kahsay said, “Afro Air is where Black cultures land, learn, and lift off. We’re honoring where we come from while celebrating the innovation and creativity that define where we’re going.” She continued, “This is more than a festival — it’s a cultural runway for the diaspora. We’re building a space where our communities can be seen, celebrated, and supported.”

The inaugural event will feature more than 25 performers and artists and over 40 vendors. Main stage performances include Zimbabwean DJ duo Lex & Answer, Cameroon singer Ginny Worldwide, Nigerian singer David Coast, hip-hop artists D-Sensei and Bran Movay, singer and instrumentalist HT Kennedy, international DJ Asa Ace, poet Daylan Burgess, Amapiano DJ DeeDee, and the Dallas-based female DJ collective Femme DTX.

The festival is being produced in partnership with Fair Park First, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the historic venue; the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture; Green Sahara, a food company dedicated to bringing African cuisine to the wider community; The Group DTX, a local community-focused events group; Pan African Connection, a bookshop and resource center connecting African people; Femme DTX; and Friends of Darryl Ratcliff, a nonprofit working to empower North Texas creatives.

The Afro Air Festival will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fair Park in Dallas. General admission is $20. Learn more and purchase tickets via the Afro Air Festival website.