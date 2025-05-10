Rent-Free in Austin: Paseo Launches New Artist-in-Residence Program

Austin-based Paseo Hotel & Residences has launched a new Artist-in-Residence program. Selected artists will receive a rent-free, private living space for up to 12 months at the Paseo location in Austin’s Rainey Street Historic District along the Colorado River and Lady Bird Lake.

In addition to the fully-funded private apartment, residents will have access to amenities including co-working spaces, an in-house café, bar, and restaurants, a 12th-floor pool deck with bar service, and a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio. The Paseo Artist-in-Residence program is based on a similar program at Moontower Phoenix in the Roosevelt Row Arts District of Phoenix, Arizona, which is currently in its third year.

In a press release, David Kanne, CEO of the LV Collective real estate development firm responsible for the Paseo and Moontower developments, said, “Paseo is rooted in creative expression, and we believe artists play a vital role in shaping the spirit of a neighborhood. They shape the community — cultivating connection and culture and bringing depth and meaning to everyday spaces. By lifting the burden of rent, we hope to give artists the space to experiment, create, and connect with the people and places around them.”

The wide-ranging residency is open to artists working in the literary arts, performing arts, visual arts, culinary arts, textile and craft arts, and other art forms. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, June 1, and selected artists will be announced in early July.

A panel of judges will review applications based on current and past work, artistic experience, and proposed engagement with the Paseo community. Judges will consider how artists’ work “aligns with the program’s values of creativity, connection, and community impact.”

The judges are Jim Ritts, Founder of Moontower Comedy Festival and Executive Director of the historic Paramount Theatre; Michael Hsu, founder of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture; Ben Siegel, owner of Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden and Rainey Business Coalition president; Prélude and Maven chef Matt Peters; and Khruangbin photographer and Creative Director Jackie Lee Young.

Selected residents will be asked to, per the hotel, “create one major artistic contribution,” in addition to hosting events and promoting their residency on social media. Following the residency, each artist will be expected to submit a portfolio of work created during the residency period along with a reflection on their experience.

For more information on application requirements, which include a video introduction, statement of intent, five to ten work samples and two letters of reference, visit the Paseo’s Artist-in-Residence program website.