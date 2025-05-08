Top Five: May 8, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers

The Contemporary Austin

January 31 – August 3, 2025

From the Contemporary Austin:

“Raven Halfmoon’s (b. 1991, Caddo Nation; lives and works in Norman, Oklahoma) touring solo exhibition spans both of The Contemporary Austin’s sites with an indoor exhibition at the Jones Center and an outdoor sculpture, Flagbearer, installed at the museum’s Laguna Gloria location. Halfmoon’s practice spans torso-scaled and colossal-sized stoneware sculptures, with some soaring up to twelve feet and weighing over eight hundred pounds. With inspirations that span centuries, from ancient Indigenous pottery to Moai statues to Land Art, Halfmoon interrogates the intersection of tradition, history, gender, and personal experience.”

2. Jorge Rojas: Coyotek

El Paso Museum of Art

February 28 – July 13, 2025

From the El Paso Museum of Art:

“Coyotek is a solo exhibition by Mexican-American artist Jorge Rojas. The exhibition showcases Rojas’s diverse artistic practice, featuring a selection of his work, including photography, performance videos, and installations created over the past two decades. His work aims to build bridges of understanding between cultures, fostering a flow and exchange of ideas that resonate with people from all walks of life.”

3. Juan J. Hernandez: Evolving Visions

Latino Cultural Center (Dallas)

May 3 – June 6, 2025

From the Latino Cultural Center:

“Evolving Visions is a solo exhibition by Dallas-based painter Juan J. Hernandez, whose work explores Mexican-American identity, ancestral memory, and transformation through bold color and abstract symbolism. This exhibit features new works alongside selected paintings from his 30-year career, offering an intimate and evolving narrative of cultural expression.”

4. Árpád Forgó: Zigzag

Anya Tish Gallery (Houston)

May 9 – June 21, 2025

From Anya Tish Gallery:

“Árpád Forgó’s distinctive practice explores geometric abstraction through meticulously constructed canvases that blur the boundaries between painting and sculpture. By manipulating form, light, and shadow, his compositions create striking optical effects that invite viewers to engage with shifting perspectives and spatial depth. Drawing on traditional painting techniques, Forgó builds his canvases by stretching and folding them into angular, multi-dimensional forms. This process results in dynamic surfaces that harness natural light, casting dramatic shadows and producing ever-changing visual experiences.

Inspired by the Hungarian neo-avant-garde movement, Forgó masterfully balances minimalism with vibrant color and precise geometry. By utilizing what the artist calls “illusory drift” as a visual tool to prompt a reading of the works, Forgó questions how we look, perceive, and reveal the physical aspects of space, providing an opportunity for visitors to connect with Forgó’s compelling body of work.”

5. Lucitations By Shawn Camp and Vy Ngo

ICOSA Collective (Austin)

April 11 – May 10, 2025

From ICOSA Collective:

“ICOSA Collective presents Lucitations, an exhibition from Shawn Camp and Vy Ngo exploring the connections between the creative process, the intersection of the organic and subconscious, and the various states of energy felt when we are present in our surroundings.

Lucitations is a meditative state achieved through the act of creation, where the painter and the canvas engage in intuitive dialogue. As artists, Camp and Ngo are conduits for decision-making, who allow their internal dialogue to guide them into creative flow. At the core of their process, prioritization on remaining fully present facilitates much deeper conversations between order and chaos, expansion and focus, trust and surrender.”