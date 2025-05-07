College-level Texas art students take note: Throughline Collective has announced a statewide open call for Future Forward, a juried group exhibition scheduled for August 8-30 at the Houston-based group’s 1,000-square-foot artist-run space in Midtown.

Throughline Collective touts itself as an inclusive, convention-challenging space that encourages freedom of expression and experimentation beyond traditional gallery models.

Madi Murphy, Associate Curator of Fotofest, will serve as curator of the exhibition. Ms. Murphy and Throughline artists will select two students for a two-person exhibition at Throughline in 2026. The two artists selected will receive mentorship with Throughline member artists, help with installation, promotion through Throughline’s social media channels, a public artist talk, an exhibition stipend, and curatorial freedom in design of the exhibition.

Ms. Murphy is a practicing artist who most recently has participated in residencies at Wildacres Retreat in Little Switzerland, North Carolina; Redux Contemporary Art Center in Charleston, South Carolina; and Tashiro Kaplan Artist Lofts in Seattle, Washington. She received a BFA in Photography from Maryland Institute College of Art and holds a University of Houston MA in Arts Leadership and Graduate Certificate in Museum and Gallery Management.

All undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in any degree-seeking program at a Texas-based institution are eligible to apply for inclusion in Future Forward. All artistic mediums are welcomed for the exhibition, with no size limit beyond a need to fit through the gallery’s 8-foot high and 4-foot wide doorway. Artists will be responsible for shipping their artwork, and will receive 100% of proceeds from sales.

The application fee is $30, which helps cover exhibition production costs and Throughline’s yearly gallery programming. Applications are due Sunday, June 1, and proof of student status is required. Artists will be notified by Sunday, June 23.

In an email to Glasstire, members of the Throughline Collective said of launching the Future Forward exhibition, “We hope to use this as a platform to help facilitate a greater unity in the college community throughout Texas.”