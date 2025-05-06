The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has announced 22 organizations receiving $50,000 Cultural Sustainability Grants, including institutions in Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, and Lubbock.

The granting program is funded by The Wallace Foundation in partnership with the six U.S. Regional Arts Organizations (USRAOs). M-AAA serves Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. The initiative aims to support community-based arts organizations to grow their sustainability. Beyond the $50,000 of operational funding, the awardees will receive capacity building guidance and learning opportunities.

In a press release, Bahia Ramos, Vice President of Arts at The Wallace Foundation, said, “Arts organizations rooted in communities are often the cornerstones of the neighborhoods they serve, and as we work to create a more equitable and thriving arts sector having a deeper understanding of how funders can better support their work is vital.”

The Texas grantees include visual, performing, literary, and media arts organizations. They are: Great Promise for American Indians in Austin, Voces Unidas in Brownsville, Soul Rep Theatre Company and The Creative Movement, Inc. in Dallas, Decolonizing the Music Room in Fort Worth, ENTRE Film Center LLC in Harlingen, Diaz Music Institute and the Islamic Arts Society in Houston, and East Lubbock Art House in Lubbock.

Danielle East, founder of East Lubbock Art House, told Glasstire, “Everyone at East Lubbock Art House is excited that we were awarded the Cultural Sustainability grant! This grant is not only empowering, but validating our mission and vision.”

Learn more about the Cultural Sustainability grant and see the full list of awardees at the M-AAA website.