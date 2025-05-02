Artspace111 Opens Call for Annual Juried Exhibition; Names Texas Artist Jon Flaming as Guest Juror

Texas artists age 18 and over are invited to apply for the 12th annual Texas Juried Exhibition, presented by Fort Worth gallery Artspace111 and its nonprofit arm, The Love Texas Art Foundation.

Applications are due Monday, June 2, with notifications to be sent out by Friday, June 27, for artists accepted to the exhibition. The show is slated to run Saturday, July 26, through Saturday, August 23, at the Artspace111 near downtown Fort Worth.

This year’s juror is acclaimed North Texas artist Jon Flaming, who proudly identifies as a cowboy and is known for his cubist-inflected paintings and prints. Mr. Flaming was featured in an Artspace111 solo exhibition last year, and will be among artists in the September Far West show at Preacher Gallery in Austin.

Mr. Flaming will select artists for the exhibition as well as award $15,000 in prizes, with a $10,000 Top Prize that includes an opportunity to show at Artspace111 in a group or solo exhibition during the gallery’s 2025-2026 season. The top prize is named the Edmund Craig Memorial Award in honor of the beloved Edmund Craig Gallery in Fort Worth, which closed in 2011 following the retirement of its founders, Stan Edmund Sewell and Kenneth Craig Johnson.

A Second Prize of $2,000, Third Prize of $1,000 and four Honorable Mentions of $500 each will also be awarded.

The application fee is $50 for entry of one artwork, with a $5 charge for each additional piece entered, up to a maximum of six. Art in any 2D and 3D media is accepted, including paintings, prints, drawings, photography and sculpture. Information on strict size limitations is available on the application website.