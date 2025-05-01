Top Five: May 1, 2025

by Glasstire May 1, 2025
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A photograph of a sculpture of a human dressed in a futuristic suit and holding a string in a cat's cradle formation.

A work in “Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice”

1. Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice
Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University (Houston)
January 24 – May 10, 2025

From Moody Center for the Arts:

“This timely exhibition considers art practices that address the climate crisis and its inevitable intersection with issues of equity and social justice. The Moody’s iteration of Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice will feature a selection of local and international artists, as well as new and modified works responding directly to Houston and the Gulf Coast. Exhibiting artists are Brandon Ballengée, Mel Chin, Tiffany Chung, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Michael Joo, Xin Liu, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Yoshitomo Nara, Roxy Paine, Garnett Puett, Sandy Rodriguez, Sarah Rosalena, Clarissa Tossin, and Jin-me Yoon.”

A stylized painting by Iris Kwon, featuring three figures sitting at a table, two of which are wearing elephant trunks over their noses.

A work by Iris Kwon

2. Iris Kwon: Beyond Every Door: A Portal to Memories
Georgetown Art Center
April 25 – May 25, 2025

From the Georgetown Art Center:

“Born in California and raised in Singapore and South Korea, Iris Kwon’s (Child Appetite) multicultural upbringing profoundly influences her work. She studied Fine Arts at the Rhode Island School of Design before transferring to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where she earned a degree in Fine Arts with a minor in Illustration. After graduating, she spent previous years as a brand illustrator and designer while simultaneously cultivating her artistic practice.

In 2020, Iris introduced her artistic persona, Child Appetite, as a means to explore themes of belonging and the complex emotions tied to feeling like an outsider. Her work has been showcased in multiple art fairs, culminating in her first solo exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, in 2024. Now based in Georgetown, Texas, Iris is a resident artist with Future Front in Austin, where she continues to create deeply personal works that reflect her ongoing journey of self-discovery and connection.”

A painting by Ariel Davis featuring a partially wrapped orange.

Ariel Davis, “A Humble Gift, Opened,” 2024, oil on canvas, 29 x 29 inches

3. Ariel Davis: A Humble Gift
Artspace111 (Fort Worth)
May 2 – June 7, 2025

From Artspace111:

“Artspace111 is proud to present the latest exhibition, A Humble Gift, by Ariel Davis, a deeply personal reflection on family, tradition, and the timeless connections between generations. Fort Worth-based artist Davis explores the symbolic weight of generational values and humble traditions through painting and sculpture. The exhibition is inspired by a family Christmas tradition of gifting oranges — a simple yet profound gesture that represents both humility and abundance. In a family of modest means, the orange symbolized a rare treat amidst everyday necessities, and Davis’ work reflects on this memory, transforming it into a visual language that speaks to the passing of wisdom, resilience, and continuity.”

A painting installation by Calvin Pressley featuring an abstract painting sitting atop glass jars, with abstract paintings on paper collaged on the wall behind it.

Calvin Pressley, “Painter on Paintings (installation),” oil on canvas with mixed media

4. Calvin Pressley: Only People Know Me
Sala Diaz (San Antonio)
May 3 – June 27, 2025

From Sala Diaz:

“Sala Diaz is pleased to present Only People Know Me, a solo exhibition by Calvin Pressley. This deeply introspective presentation marks a critical moment in the artist’s career, a confrontation with the past, a reflection on the present, and an urgent push toward the unknown future.

Spanning 15 years of relentless creation, this exhibition unfolds as both a retrospective and a transition point. Pressley, once defined by prolific output and unrelenting artistic momentum, now stands at a crossroads, grappling with the weight of past work and the challenge of what comes next. The show brings together a selection of paintings and drawings that chart the evolution of an artist who, despite the feeling of diminished productivity, remains fiercely committed to reinvention.”

A photograph of a black ceramic vase by Makenzie Bierma.

A work by Makenzie Bierma

5. Makenzie Bierma: Heirloom
Center for Contemporary Arts Abilene
April 24 – June 7, 2025

From the Center for Contemporary Arts:

“This exhibition showcases Makenzie Bierma-Wheeler’s latest work, exploring heritage, craft, women’s work, and memory. Through abstracted diary-like pieces, she engages with functional art and craft in contemporary discourse. Featured works include kaleidoscopes symbolizing the fragmentation of memory and pieces reflecting her mental and physical health challenges. Together, they offer a layered exploration of identity, history, and personal struggle.”

