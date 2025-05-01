Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Texas Collaborations with Jeff F. Wheeler at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: April 5 – May 10, 2025.

Via Heidi Vaughan Fine Art:

“Heidi Vaughan Fine Art is proud to present a very special exhibition of artistic collaborations between beloved Texas artist Jeff F. Wheeler and 15 great artists living and working in Texas. Texas Collaborations opened Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 3510 Lake Street at Colquitt in Houston’s oldest gallery row. There will be an artists’ talk on May 10 at 1:00 p.m, the final day of the show.