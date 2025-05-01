Five-Minute Tours: Jessica Monroe at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Via Art Center of Corpus Christi:

“This exhibition presents a collection of works created by South Texas artist Jessica Monroe during and following her residence at the Laguna Madre Field Station in 2024. The exhibition features works that capture the unique ecosystems and biodiversity of the Texas Coastal Bend region.

Known for her captivating explorations of wild spaces and native biodiversity, Monroe’s work beautifully celebrates the interconnectedness of nature, drawing inspiration from her coastal experiences. The exhibition invites viewers to engage with the natural world through Monroe’s distinctive artistic perspective.