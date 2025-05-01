Five-Minute Tours: donna e perkins at Archway Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Via the gallery:

“Archway Gallery proudly presents Gone Awry, featuring captivating new works by donna e perkins, on view from May 3 – June 5, 2025. Join us for the opening reception on Saturday, May 3, from 5 – 8 p.m., where guests can meet the artist and enjoy an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

donna e perkins has always sought to create art that sparks meaningful conversations and inspires a kinder world. Her work naturally reflects her observations of life’s complexities — its beauty, its unpredictability, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Over the past year, perkins embraced unexpected changes in both her personal journey and artistic process. While she initially envisioned a series of large-scale figurative oil paintings, physical challenges led her to explore a different path. Unable to stand at her easel for long periods, she turned to watercolor and pen drawings, allowing spontaneity to guide her hand. What emerged was a striking collection of non-objective works — an evolution she hadn’t planned, but one that speaks to the power of adaptation and artistic transformation.

Gone Awry is a testament to creativity’s ability to thrive in the face of change, revealing beauty in the unexpected.”