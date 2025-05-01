Five-Minute Tours: Benito Huerta & Janet Chaffee at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston

“Andrew Durham Gallery is excited to announce the opening of its upcoming exhibition, He Said, She Said, featuring the works of Benito Huerta and Janet Chaffee. The exhibition will be on view from April 12 to May 31, 2025. An artist reception will take place on April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by an Artist Talk on May 3, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m.

Benito Huerta whose contributions as an artist, educator, curator, former university gallery director, co-founder and former director of Art Lies / a contemporary art journal, and a pivotal figure in the Latino art scene in the state, are among his accomplishments. His paintings, drawings, sculptures, and prints explore the intersection of cultures, skillfully blending language, abstraction, representation, high art, and the everyday. Huerta examines shifting boundaries, conflicting information, and cultural stereotypes to create modern archetypes that can be humorous, ambiguous, or even unsettling. While his subject matter includes an amalgamation of political, economic, and social commentary along with personal identity and pop-culture references, Huerta acknowledges, ‘there are a couple strands of work that are different from each other, visually. There are pieces that are remarkably different because they’re addressing issues that are current and topical. Some of the work is addressing similar issues, but with a different visual approach, and some that are more personal.’

Janet Chaffee, an artist and educator, creates work that delivers a compelling counterpoint to Huerta’s. Her work is an intentional expression of love and respect for the natural world, the relationships that inform her life and the interlacement between the two. Her process and works are deeply intertwined with both, unable to exist in one without the other — just as the verbal and visual remain inseparable in her expression. Chaffee’s work involves the process of layered materials and imagery, reflecting the earth’s geological formations and the intricately interwoven connections found in our communities and relationships, many of which underpin her life. Lace, Mica, Calcium Carbonate, Beeswax, Oil Paint, Art History, Rilke’s poetry, and the imagery of site-specific rock formations such as the In-Ko-Pah Mountain range and Continental Divide are metaphors for her practice. He preoccupation with geological and lived passages, interlacements, joy, new life, endings, and grief catalyzes the multiple combinations of these metaphors, resulting in an intuitive yet purposeful unwinding path into the discovery of an unexpected fullness in a personal and abstracted language, life, and love. The created works and interlacements of elements and imagery in this exhibition serve as visual counterparts to her expression.

Chaffee and Huerta, a married couple based in Arlington, Texas, live and work in a shared creative space that fosters an ongoing dialogue, where their individual perspectives challenge and inspire one another. This dynamic exchange forms the foundation of their exhibition, He Said, She Said, where contrasting yet complementary voices converge. Through this interplay, Chaffee and Huerta explore the unique dimensions of their independent artistic expressions, creating a multifaceted experience that invites viewers into their conversation.”

He Said, She Said will be on exhibit from April 12, 2025 to May 31, 2025, at Andrew Durham Gallery. The gallery is located at 1821 W. Alabama Street, Houston, Texas 77098. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 pm or by appointment – contact 713. 522. 2336 or [email protected].