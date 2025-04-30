On May 7, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) reopens its popular Yayoi Kusama infinity room. The whimsically titled All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, an immersive, mirrored, and mood-lit space featuring a bevy of the artist’s favored symbol, the pumpkin, covered in her signature polka dots motif.

The work is constructed from wood, mirror, plastic, and acrylic, with LED lights illuminating its 62 dotted pumpkin forms. However, as an immersive installation, it is designed to transcend physical space and allow a sense of infinite space and repetition to influence perception.

The DMA acquired All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins in 2017 and opened the installation for public viewing that fall, extending the exhibition for two months because of its enduring popularity with museum audiences. As the artwork is returning to view, the DMA has dubbed the occasion Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama. The installation will remain on view through January 18, 2026.

In a press release, Dr. Vivian Li, the DMA’s Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art, said Ms. Kusama has expanded “the physical and perceptual limits of what art can be. With the first reinstallation of this room in seven years, we look forward to introducing new audiences to the work of this iconic artist and welcoming back visitors who fell in love with the installation when it first went on view.”

Ms. Kusama’s infinity room installations have garnered worldwide popularity, leading to a parade of museums collecting Ms. Kusama’s infinity mirror rooms, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, The Broad in Los Angeles, the National Gallery of Art in Australia, and the Hirshhorn Museum of Art in Washington D.C., which holds Ms. Kusama’s first, and now iconic, mirror room installation, Infinity Mirror Room — Phalli’s Field (Floor Show) (1965/2017).

Ms. Li told Glasstire, “Kusama’s pumpkin Infinity Room is one of the most beloved rooms of this iconic series, and her only pumpkin room where visitors can walk in and become truly immersed in an infinite field of pumpkins. The pumpkin motif first appeared in Kusama’s art in the late 1940s during her youth, and then she re-engaged with it after she returned to Japan from New York in the 1970s when she had to start all over again establishing herself in the Tokyo art world. Now a world-acclaimed artist, Kusama identifies with the humble, unpretentious pumpkin and joy of living it represents.”

Due to their overwhelming popularity with museum audiences, access to Ms. Kusama’s mirror rooms is strictly limited through advance timed ticket purchase and viewing time allotments. Tickets for DMA members are free, and may be purchased by non-members for $20 each through the museum’s website.