Richard Meier-Designed Rachofsky House For Sale

by Jessica Fuentes April 29, 2025
The Rachofsky House, the former main site housing Howard and Cindy Rachofsky’s art collection, is being sold.

A photograph of the exterior of The Rachofsky House.

The Rachofsky House

Completed in 1996, the three-story home was designed by Richard Meier and features a site-specific lawn work by Robert Irwin as well as other outdoor installations. Prior to the 2012 opening of The Warehouse, an 18,000-square-foot property with 16 galleries, the house was the main exhibition space for the Rachofsky Collection.

In 2005, the Rachofskys, along with Dallas collectors Rusty and Deedie Rose and Robert and Marguerite Hoffman, pledged their entire collection to the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) upon their death. While the Rachofskys’ pledge originally included the house, Mr. Rachofsky told Artnet News the museum did not want to take on the burden associated with upkeep of the home.

A photograph of the interior of the Rachofsky House with artworks installed for the TWO X TWO event.

TWO x TWO installation at the Rachofsky House. Photo: Kevin Tachman

The sale of the house comes on the heels of the Rachofskys’ Fall 2024 announcements of the end of its annual TWO X TWO fundraising event, benefiting the DMA and amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research), and the establishment of The Warehouse Dallas Art Foundation. The new nonprofit is a joint venture with Dallas collector Thomas Hartland-Mackie, which will involve the use of The Warehouse building to showcase works from both private collections.

Regarding the upcoming sale of the home, Mr. Rachofsky told Artnet News, “As you know, I am 81 years old, and so I’ve been trying to deal with estate planning while taking care of the museum, as we have always done, along the way.”

He also stated his intention to sell the property to someone who understands the significance of the space, that the house is “an artwork” and “part of a community.”

A photograph of the back of The Rachofsky House.

The Rachofsky House, back view

A private viewing of Howard and Cindy Rachofsky’s Richard Meier-designed home will be held today, Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

