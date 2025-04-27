Deborah Roberts Copyright Case Resolved

by Jessica Fuentes April 27, 2025
The 2022 copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Austin-based collage artist Deborah Roberts against Birmingham-based artist Lynthia Edwards, Ms. Edwards’ gallery (Richard Beavers Gallery), and gallerist Richard Beavers, has been “amicably resolved,” as reported by ARTnews.

Side-by-side works by Lynthia Edwards and Deborah Roberts.

Works by Lynthia Edwards and Deborah Roberts, included in Ms. Roberts’ complaint filed in August 2022

In 2023, Mr. Beavers and Ms. Edwards requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, and the following year Ms. Edwards filed a counterclaim asserting that Ms. Roberts’ lawsuit was defamation. In November 2024, a federal district court found that seven out of 16 works presented in Ms. Roberts’ suit were compelling enough to continue with the legal action, while the remaining claims were dismissed because “no reasonable jury … could find that the two works are substantially similar.”

According to a joint stipulation filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Friday, April 11, both the original lawsuit and the countersuit have been dismissed and cannot be reopened. The resolution includes a pledge by Richard Beavers Gallery to make a monetary donation to the Studio Museum in Harlem, which holds significance to both Ms. Roberts and Mr. Beavers. 

A photograph of a collage work by Lynthia Edwards.

Lynthia Edwards, “Beaded Crown,” 2025, acrylic, papers, plastic, foil, and collage on canvas, 60 x 40 inches

Works by Ms. Edwards are currently on view at Richard Beavers Gallery’s booth at Expo Chicago. 

A installation photograph of a collage work by Deborah Roberts.

Deborah Roberts, “Cock-a-doodle-doo,” 2020, mixed media collage on canvas, 65 x 45 1/8 inches

Deborah Roberts’ work is currently featured in the group exhibition Irrationally Speaking: Collage & Assemblage in Contemporary Art at Ruby City, on view through August 2025.

