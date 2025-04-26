Glasstire’s 2025 Online Auction is Now Live!

To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here.
Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2025 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2025 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 26 through May 3, 2025, this auction features artworks by artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction. Bidding will close at 10:15 PM CDT on May 3, 2025.
As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.
Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening May 3 in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.
Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.
Thank you to our 2025 Glasstire Party & Auction Supporters!
Auction Sponsors: DCM Art Services & Artist Services LLC
Media Sponsor: PaperCity Magazine
