Glasstire’s 2025 Online Auction is Now Live!

by Glasstire April 26, 2025
To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here.

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2025 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2025 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 26 through May 3, 2025, this auction features artworks by artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction. Bidding will close at 10:15 PM CDT on May 3, 2025.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening May 3 in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Thank you to our 2025 Glasstire Party & Auction Supporters! See a full list of Party supporters at the bottom of this post.

Auction Sponsors: DCM Art Services & Artist Services LLC

Media Sponsor: PaperCity Magazine

A photograph of a drinking fountain on a purple background.

Allison V. Smith, “Hall Pass, Marfa High School,” 2008, chromogenic color photograph, 30 x 30 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Barry Whistler Gallery

A hyperrealistic painting of a book. The book is a paperback book about the solar system.

Bill Davenport, “Stars,” 2016, acrylic on canvas on panel, 9 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Devin Borden Gallery

A painting of oyster shells and sauces on a platter.

Bill Willis, “Oysters,” 2021, watercolor, 13 x 12 inches. Courtesy of Isabella Valise/Deven Borden. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A painting of two people, both in cowboy outfits.

Bill Willis, “Passing Fancies (After Urban Cowboy),” 2023, watercolor, 16 x 10 3/4 inches. Courtesy of Isabella Valise/Deven Borden. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A painting of a vase of colorful flowers.

Bill Willis, “Passing Fancies (Flowers),” 2024, watercolor, 15 5/8 x 10 3/4 inches. Courtesy of Isabella Valise/Deven Borden. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

In the middle of a landscape photograph, an incongruous gray squiggle moves through the image.

Charlie Kitchen, “Analog Matte #186 (Aliso),” 2023, large format photograph with artist-made frame, 30 x 24 inches. Courtesy of the artist

In the middle of a landscape photograph, an incongruous landscape rises up and is circled by a colorful squiggle.

Charlie Kitchen, “Analog Matte #202 (Alder),” 2023, large format photograph with artist-made frame, 20 x 16 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A piece of foam has been carved into a 2-d butt and covered in sand.

Cody Ledvina, “Galveston Butt,” 2024, Galveston sand on foam, approximately 22 x 18 x 1 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A print of a woman; the substrate is a book page.

Colette Copeland, “Anabasis,” 2022, chine-colle print on toned book page, 9 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A print of a woman; the substrate is a book page.

Colette Copeland, “Apotheosis,” 2022, chine-colle print on toned book page with gunpowder, gold leaf, and artist’s blood, 9 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A collage featuring the silhouette of a bird, surrounded by colored circles.

Dan Rizzie, “Bird on a Blade,” 2024-2025, collage on paper, 8 1/4 x 5 3/4 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Barry Whistler Gallery

An abstract work seems to depict slivers of the sky though a fractured vista.

Dan Sutherland, “Open Letter,” 2019, oil on wood panel, 13 x 10 inches. Courtesy of Moody Gallery and the artist

A richly textured painting depicts a tree.

Daniel Rios Rodriguez, “Honey Thoughts,” 2017, oil, Flashe, acrylic, rope, wood, nails, and found objects on panel, 21 1/2 x 21 1/2 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Seven Sisters

A painting of a moonscape reflecting off of a lake, framed by foliage.

Earl Staley, “Moonrise,” 2016, acrylic on canvas, 16 x12 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A patterned, very textured painting.

Earl Staley, “Tribal,” 2023, mixed media on canvas, 12 x 9 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A richly patterned painting; laid into the patterning are images of x-acto knives.

Erin Curtis, “Shadow Tools,” 2023, acrylic on hand-cut canvas, 24 x 30. Courtesy of the artist and David Shelton Gallery

A messy drawing of the front of a $20 bill, done in ink and crayon.

Ike Morgan, “Money,” 2024, ink on paper, 12 x 9 inches. Courtesy of Webb Gallery. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A graphic painting featuring a cigarette and a Coke can.

JCA, “Dazed Summer 3,” 2023, acrylic on canvas with poplar frame, 19.5 x 19.5 inches. Courtesy of Anya Tish Gallery and the artist

A bronze cast with horse feet, a bus body, and Homer Simpson's head.

Joshua Goode, “The Homersodyssey,” 2024, bronze, 7 1/2 x 6 1/2 x 2 1/2 inches. Courtesy of Ro2 Art and the artist

An abstracted, gestural drawing of greenery and a pond.

Jules Buck Jones, “Secret Springs 1,” 2024, Watercolor and ink on paper, 30 x 22 inches. Courtesy of the artist and David Shelton Gallery

A thickly impastoed painting is an explosion of texture and color.

Julon Pinkston, “Constructing a Memory II,” 2014, acrylic paint on wood panel, 16 x 10 x 2 inches. Courtesy of Ro2 Art and the artist

A painting features curved shapes on a bright background.

Matt Messinger, “10 Saucers,” 2025, acrylic on canvas, 16 x 16 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A mobile featuring bright blue curved shapes.

Matt Messinger, “Saucer Mobile,” 2025, tin, steel, lucite, 8 x 6 x 5 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A white sculpture is an amalgamation of army men toys stuck together.

Matt Messinger, “Cluster,” 2021, army men and enamel paint, 7 x 5 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A drawing of a boat in a storm.

Michael Roque Collins, “Adrift With a Wooden Bird,” 2017-18, watercolor and ink on acid free moleskin paper, 10 x 8 inches. Courtesy of Foltz Fine Art and the artist

An onion chopper has been transformed to look like a stone sculpture of a jaguar's head.

Nela Garzón, “Uturunku,” 2020, Mixed media on repurposed manual chopper, 9 x 6 x 4 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A colored pencil drawing of Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, depicts the graffiti-covered Cadillacs sticking out of the ground. Like x-ray vision, the drawing shows the cars underground too.

Neva Mikulicz, “Ant Farm,” 2021, graphite pencil and prismacolor pencil on archival paper, 22 x 30 inches. Courtesy of Anya Tish Gallery and the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A wall sculpture features a leaf with other accented elements.

Page Kempner, “Drawing Lines,” 2018, painted cast bronze and wood, unique, approximately 16 x 16 x 2 inches when installed on wall. Courtesy of Moody Gallery and the artist

A photo of the Magic Island building in Houston shows a Pharaoh head sculpture next to a freeway.

Paul Hester, “Magic Island,” 1984, gelatin silver print, 8 x 13 inches. Courtesy of Hester + Hardaway Photographers

An abstract painting features black and white blotches and two red lines running up and down.

Paul Winker, “Untitled (fabric scrap #2),” 2024, acrylic on canvas, 35 x 28 inches. Courtesy of Cris Worley Fine Arts and the artist

A modular wall sculpture featuring vibrant flowers.

Preston Gaines, “An Exploration of Nature’s Substance 001.1,” 2023, 3/4-inch modular birch wood relief sculpture with acrylic overlays, 53 x 45 inches. Courtesy of Barbara Davis Gallery

An abstracted drawing of leaves.

Rachel Wolfson Smith, “How Thoughts Become Images,” 2025, graphite, gouache, and varnish on cradled panel, 12 x 12 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A yarn sculpture depicting a pink cake.

Rebecca Marino, “Strawberry Flower Cake (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2025, yarn, 14 x 17 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A yarn sculpture depicting a yellow cake.

Rebecca Marino, “Sure Mix Daisy Cake (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2025, yarn, 13 x 14 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A yarn sculpture depicting a chocolate cake.

Rebecca Marino, “Sure Mix Daisy Cake with Chocolate Icing (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2025, yarn, 12 x 13 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A photo of a man measuring a sculpture by Marcel Duchamp of a bicycle wheel attached to a stool.

Reynier Leyva Novo, “Blank Check. About how to empty the mind. Performance Series NYC | Measuring the height Bicycle Wheel, 1951 by Marcel Duchamp, MoMA, Floor 5, 508.7,” 2023, black and white 35mm negative. silver gelatin print and texts, 16 x 20 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

An abstracted painting looks similar to a landscape.

Shane Tolbert, “Studio Forms (Victor Higgins),” 2025, acrylic on canvas, 20 x 16 inches. Courtesy of the artist and McClain Gallery

A drawing of a snowman, behind a fence, looking out over an ocean landscape.

Todd Hebert, “Fence with Snowman + Iceberg,” 2017, mixed media on paper, including watercolor and acrylic , 10 x 8 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Devin Borden Gallery

A bright, neon-colored wall sculpture that looks to be an inflatable balloon.

William Cannings, “Oscillation 1,” 2021, steel and neon paint, 34 x 34 x 8 inches. Courtesy of Cris Worley Fine Arts and the artist

 

2025 PARTY SPONSORS

GOLDEN GLOW
Ben Ackerley + Emily Kirby
Alexandra & David Pruner

RADIANT LIGHT
Lisa Rich & John McLaughlin

SUNSET SPARK
Christina Brooks & Andrew Raab
Anna & Scott Deans
Megan Olivia Ebel
Inventure

AMBER GLOW
Jereann Chaney
Cathy & David Crabtree
Foltz Fine Art
Sheryl Kolasinski
Mitra & Chet Murthy
Jessica Phifer

TWILIGHT SHINE
Artist Services LLC
Harry L. Bowles
John Bradshaw Jr.
Sara Carter & Ralph Manak
Dally + Associates, Inc.
Penelope Gonzalez & Lester Marks
Yvette & Scott Hill
Laurie & Arthur Huffman
Jenny & Mark Johnson
Rainey Knudson & Steve Satterwhite
Elena & Kenny Marks
Betty Moody
Louise & Drew Pennebaker
Elisa & Cris Pye
Clare Robinson & Jason Marshall
SCHAUM Architects
Leigh & Reggie Smith
Brianne Strong & James Pattison
Ellen Susman
Telios

VIVID RAYS
Anonymous
Christopher Beer
Leila Cartier & Juanma Balcazar
Juliet & David Franco
Jason Fuller
Heidi & David Gerger
Julia & Dalton Harris
Carola Herrin
Demi Kahn
Julie Kinzelman & Christopher Tribble
Sarah Labowitz & Peter Molick
Renee LeBlanc & Don Dressler
Kathryn McDougal & Matt Fries
METALAB
Judy & Scott Nyquist
Susan & Richard Quarles
Linda & William Reaves
Beverly & Howard Robinson
Elena Rodriguez & Brian Gillette
Sarah Beth & Paul Seifert
Julia & John Stallcup
Cynthia Toles
Ingrid & Willie Wood
Kerry & Kurt Zech

*Donors as of April 24, 2025

