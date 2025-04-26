Glasstire’s 2025 Online Auction is Now Live!

To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here.

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2025 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2025 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 26 through May 3, 2025, this auction features artworks by artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction. Bidding will close at 10:15 PM CDT on May 3, 2025.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening May 3 in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.

Thank you to our 2025 Glasstire Party & Auction Supporters! See a full list of Party supporters at the bottom of this post.

Auction Sponsors: DCM Art Services & Artist Services LLC

Media Sponsor: PaperCity Magazine

2025 PARTY SPONSORS

GOLDEN GLOW

Ben Ackerley + Emily Kirby

Alexandra & David Pruner

RADIANT LIGHT

Lisa Rich & John McLaughlin

SUNSET SPARK

Christina Brooks & Andrew Raab

Anna & Scott Deans

Megan Olivia Ebel

Inventure

AMBER GLOW

Jereann Chaney

Cathy & David Crabtree

Foltz Fine Art

Sheryl Kolasinski

Mitra & Chet Murthy

Jessica Phifer

TWILIGHT SHINE

Artist Services LLC

Harry L. Bowles

John Bradshaw Jr.

Sara Carter & Ralph Manak

Dally + Associates, Inc.

Penelope Gonzalez & Lester Marks

Yvette & Scott Hill

Laurie & Arthur Huffman

Jenny & Mark Johnson

Rainey Knudson & Steve Satterwhite

Elena & Kenny Marks

Betty Moody

Louise & Drew Pennebaker

Elisa & Cris Pye

Clare Robinson & Jason Marshall

SCHAUM Architects

Leigh & Reggie Smith

Brianne Strong & James Pattison

Ellen Susman

Telios

VIVID RAYS

Anonymous

Christopher Beer

Leila Cartier & Juanma Balcazar

Juliet & David Franco

Jason Fuller

Heidi & David Gerger

Julia & Dalton Harris

Carola Herrin

Demi Kahn

Julie Kinzelman & Christopher Tribble

Sarah Labowitz & Peter Molick

Renee LeBlanc & Don Dressler

Kathryn McDougal & Matt Fries

METALAB

Judy & Scott Nyquist

Susan & Richard Quarles

Linda & William Reaves

Beverly & Howard Robinson

Elena Rodriguez & Brian Gillette

Sarah Beth & Paul Seifert

Julia & John Stallcup

Cynthia Toles

Ingrid & Willie Wood

Kerry & Kurt Zech

*Donors as of April 24, 2025