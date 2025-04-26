Fort Worth Police Returns Seized Sally Mann Photographs

by Jessica Fuentes April 26, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

The National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC), the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU of Texas) have confirmed that the Fort Worth Police Department has returned photographs by Sally Mann, which were seized from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in January.

An installation image of black and white photographs by Sally Mann.

Sally Mann, photographs from the series “Immediate Family.”

Elizabeth Larison, the Director of NCAC’s Art & Culture Advocacy Program, released the following statement: 

“It’s important to celebrate the return of these works because it brings the last bit of closure to a sensationalized and protracted investigation and also because it represents the rightful check on the abuse of government power. Artistic freedom won, and artists can and should continue to exercise this right.”

Aaron Terr, FIRE’s Director of Public Advocacy, added, “The return of Mann’s photographs brings a welcome end to a shocking abuse of government power. Police had no business storming into a museum and seizing art like contraband. They picked a fight with the First Amendment and lost.”

In early January, following The Dallas Express’ publication of several articles questioning whether Sally Mann’s photographs of her children nude constituted child pornography, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare filed a complaint against the Modern. The museum, which does not own the artworks, presented Ms. Mann’s photographs in a temporary exhibition, Diaries of Home, which was on view from November 17, 2024, through February 2, 2025.

The artworks were removed from the exhibition by police in January, while the matter was under investigation. At the time, NCAC, FIRE, and ACLU of Texas spoke out against the seizure of the artworks as a violation of the First Amendment. The organizations noted that the photographs do not meet the legal definition of obscenity or constitute child pornography.

Last month, a Tarrant County Grand Jury announced it would not bring charges against the museum or the artist, but the photographs were not immediately returned.

While this specific matter has now been closed, in early March, a North Texas Representative introduced a bill in the Texas Legislature, which aims to penalize museums for displaying “obscene photographs, drawings, or similar visual representations.” If the bill is signed into law, it would go into effect on September 1, 2025.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023

Modern Art Museum Of Fort Worth Publishes New...

January 6, 2020

Mirrors and Plexiglass: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas and...

April 14, 2023

Top Five: June 1, 2023

June 1, 2023

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Presents...

November 3, 2022

Fort Worth Modern Announces Fall 2017 Speaker Schedule

August 27, 2017

Glasstire’s Best of 2024

December 17, 2024

Wangechi Mutu’s ‘The Seated III’ (2019) In Pictures

March 3, 2021

A Preview of Museum Exhibitions Opening in North...

September 14, 2023

Nina Chanel Abney at The Modern Art Museum...

March 10, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: