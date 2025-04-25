Artpace Welcomes 2025 Curators-In-Residence

Artpace, an artist residency and exhibitions program in San Antonio, has named Aiyana Thompson and Ashaanti Hornsby as its 2025 Curators-in-Residence. Ms. Thompson and Ms. Hornsby were welcomed Thursday, April 10 at Artpace with a public reception and conversation.

The Artpace curatorial residency program began in 2022 as a partnership with Atlanta University Center Art History + Curatorial Studies Collective to invite female African American curatorial studies graduates of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College for four-week terms of research and professional development. According to an Artpace news release, the program is “designed to shape the future of the arts ecosystem by positioning the Atlanta University Center as a leading incubator for African American professionals in art history and curatorial practice.”

Ms. Thompson is co-director of The Knead Art Collective, an Atlanta-based platform for young black artists and writers. She received a BA in Art History from Spelman College in 2023 and in May will earn an MA in Contemporary Art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York. Ms. Thompson has experience working with the New Museum, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Spelman College in digital strategy, public engagement, and arts communication. According to the Artpace announcement, Ms. Thompson’s work “challenges traditional curatorial approaches … to create accessible, inclusive spaces where Black creativity can thrive.”

Ms. Hornsby received a BA in Art History from Spelman College in 2024, where she supported exhibition development and visitor outreach at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art. She has a background in gallery management, museum administration, and arts education, having interned at the New Museum and the Welanora Gallery in Brooklyn. Based in Camden, New Jersey, Ms. Hornsby founded Phase2 Mentoring Services LLC, to champion mentorship and youth empowerment for young women in the arts.

During their residencies, Ms. Thompson and Ms. Hornsby will engage with Texas artists, curators, and critics while developing writing portfolios to highlight their work.