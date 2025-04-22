As of Tuesday, April 22 at 10 a.m., Performing Arts Houston has opened ticket sales for Eldorado Ballroom Houston, a series of programming curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron.

The six-event series will take place June 10 through June 20, 2025, across three Houston venues: Jones Hall, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the historic Eldorado Ballroom. Named in honor of the Eldorado — a significant space for touring Black musicians in the U.S. from the 1940s to the 1970s — the series pays tribute to Houston’s Third Ward, where Solange embarked on her artistic career.

Programming begins on Tuesday, June 10, at Jones Hall, with On Dissonance (An Evening of Classical, Symphonic, and Opera Works). The opening event features works by Julia Perry, Tania León, and Solange Knowles. Jeri Lynne Johnson, Founder and Artistic Director of Philadelphia’s Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, will conduct musicians from the Houston Symphony.

The Eldorado Ballroom will host an experimental performance by interdisciplinary artist Autumn Knight and singer-songwriter and producer Liv.e on Wednesday, June 11, and a night honoring Black musicians’ contributions to Zydeco, Folk, and guitar-driven music, on Saturday, June 14.

See the full programming schedule and purchase tickets via the Performing Arts Houston website.