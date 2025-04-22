Tickets on Sale for Solange Knowles for Saint Heron-Curated Programming

by Jessica Fuentes April 22, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

As of Tuesday, April 22 at 10 a.m., Performing Arts Houston has opened ticket sales for Eldorado Ballroom Houston, a series of programming curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron.

A rendering of the proposed renovations to the Eldorado Ballroom building.

Eldorado Ballroom Rendering. Courtesy of Project Row Houses.

The six-event series will take place June 10 through June 20, 2025, across three Houston venues: Jones Hall, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the historic Eldorado Ballroom. Named in honor of the Eldorado — a significant space for touring Black musicians in the U.S. from the 1940s to the 1970s — the series pays tribute to Houston’s Third Ward, where Solange embarked on her artistic career.

A grid of black and white headshots of five Black women musicians.

On Dissonance (An Evening of Classical, Symphonic, and Opera Works)

Programming begins on Tuesday, June 10, at Jones Hall, with On Dissonance (An Evening of Classical, Symphonic, and Opera Works). The opening event features works by Julia Perry, Tania León, and Solange Knowles. Jeri Lynne Johnson, Founder and Artistic Director of Philadelphia’s Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, will conduct musicians from the Houston Symphony.

The Eldorado Ballroom will host an experimental performance by interdisciplinary artist Autumn Knight and singer-songwriter and producer Liv.e on Wednesday, June 11, and a night honoring Black musicians’ contributions to Zydeco, Folk, and guitar-driven music, on Saturday, June 14. 

See the full programming schedule and purchase tickets via the Performing Arts Houston website.

0 comment

You may also like

New Theatre Space Opens at the Museum of...

December 14, 2021

“Calder-Picasso” and “Incomparable Impressionism” at the Museum of...

January 28, 2022

Blockbuster Bust: Australian Rags Masterpieces from the Prado...

November 6, 2012

Top Five: March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017

He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven: Remington’s...

February 12, 2014

Sculpted in Steel: Not the Car Show You’re...

March 6, 2016

MFAH Offers Hamilton-Themed Audio Tour

June 20, 2016

Solange Knowles’ Limited Edition Book Available at Marfa...

May 25, 2017

Top Five: March 8, 2018

March 8, 2018

An Art Review By An Interested Houston Eighth...

May 19, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: