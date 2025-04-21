Austin Creative Reuse Seeks Designers for its Fall 2025 Show

by Jessica Fuentes April 21, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

Austin Creative Reuse (ACR) has launched an open call for designers for its fourth reuse fashion show, taking place this September.

A designed graphic for Austin Creative Reuse's Reuse on the Runway event.

Reuse on the Runway: A Night of Fashion, Costume, and Drag will feature designs primarily composed of reused or recycled materials. Pieces in past shows have used a wide range of materials such as discarded frozen vegetable packaging, receipt paper, used lotería cards, and home design samples. 

A photograph of two models wearing dresses made from recycled materials.

Reuse on the Runway. Photo: Larry Choyce

In a press release, Carole LeClair, ACR’s Board President, said, “Our goal is to challenge creatives to look at materials in new ways and to inspire the audience to rethink how they view fashion — that fashion can be both spectacular and sustainable. We look forward to celebrating a range of unique and diverse creators at this year’s show.”

A photograph of a model wearing a crop top and skirt made from recycled materials.

Reuse on the Runway. Photo: Larry Choyce

The application for designers closes Wednesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. There will be a mandatory dress rehearsal in the evening on Sunday, September 14, and the fashion show will take place on Saturday, September 20 at Branch Park Pavilion, with a 4 p.m. call time. Click here to apply.

ACR is also currently accepting applications for models and volunteers. Learn more about the Reuse on the Runway show via the ACR website.

0 comment

You may also like

Centro San Antonio Announces $100K Mural Open Call

September 16, 2023

ALMAAHH Announces Open Call in Celebration of Writer...

July 29, 2023

Art at a Time Like This Launches Open...

August 8, 2023

Mid-America Arts Alliance Announces Open Call for Individual...

January 6, 2024

Microgrants for Microprojects

July 15, 2015

Meow Wolf Grapevine Opens Call for Trash Fashion...

April 16, 2024

ACLU of Texas Opens Call for Artist-in-Residence with...

December 31, 2024

Attention Artists! Upcoming Open Call Deadlines For Your...

February 19, 2020

Artspace111 Opens Call for Annual Juried Exhibition; Names...

March 29, 2024

Women & Their Work Opens Call for 2026/2027...

November 15, 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: