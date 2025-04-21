Austin Creative Reuse Seeks Designers for its Fall 2025 Show

Austin Creative Reuse (ACR) has launched an open call for designers for its fourth reuse fashion show, taking place this September.

Reuse on the Runway: A Night of Fashion, Costume, and Drag will feature designs primarily composed of reused or recycled materials. Pieces in past shows have used a wide range of materials such as discarded frozen vegetable packaging, receipt paper, used lotería cards, and home design samples.

In a press release, Carole LeClair, ACR’s Board President, said, “Our goal is to challenge creatives to look at materials in new ways and to inspire the audience to rethink how they view fashion — that fashion can be both spectacular and sustainable. We look forward to celebrating a range of unique and diverse creators at this year’s show.”

The application for designers closes Wednesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. There will be a mandatory dress rehearsal in the evening on Sunday, September 14, and the fashion show will take place on Saturday, September 20 at Branch Park Pavilion, with a 4 p.m. call time. Click here to apply.

ACR is also currently accepting applications for models and volunteers. Learn more about the Reuse on the Runway show via the ACR website.