The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has announced that Carlos Basualdo will be its next Director; he succeeds Jeremy Strick, who retired in June 2024.

In a press release, David Haemisegger, President of the Nasher Board of Trustees, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Basualdo as the next Director of the Nasher Sculpture Center. His distinguished career and curatorial achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion the field of sculpture. Carlos’s appointment marks a dynamic new moment for the museum, and we are excited for what lies ahead under his leadership and how he will build on the Nasher’s enduring legacy.”

Over the last 20 years, Mr. Basualdo has held various positions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). Most recently he served as the museum’s Marion Boulton (Kippy) Stroud Deputy Director and Chief Curator. During that time he oversaw a team of 140 staff, including individuals working in the Curatorial, Collections, Library and Archives, and Publishing departments.

Previously, he was the Keith L. and Katherine Sachs Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at PMA. In that capacity, he shaped the museum’s contemporary collection and exhibitions program and curated major shows such as Bruce Nauman: Topological Gardens, which was presented at the 2009 Venice Biennale and received the Golden Lion for Best National Participation. Other notable exhibitions include Dancing Around the Bride (2012), a multidisciplinary exploration of Marcel Duchamp’s legacy; Barbara Chase-Riboud: The Malcolm X Series, (2013 – 2014), showcasing the artist’s bronze and textile sculptures honoring the legacy of Malcolm X; and Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror (2021–22), the most comprehensive retrospective of the artist to date, co-organized with Scott Rothkopf and the Whitney Museum.

Prior to joining PMA, Mr. Basualdo held the positions of Curator at Large for MAXXI in Rome; Chief Curator of Exhibitions at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Ohio; and Co-curator for Documenta11 in Kassel. Additionally, he curated The Structure of Survival at the 50th Venice Biennale and Tropicália: A Revolution in Brazilian Culture, which toured major institutions internationally. Born in Argentina, Basualdo was a 2013 Fellow of the Center for Curatorial Leadership in New York and has taught at the IUAV University of Venice and PennDesign at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jed Morse, Interim Director and Chief Curator at the Nasher, said, “Carlos brings with him a singular combination of scholarly rigor, global vision, and deep respect for artists and their work. His experience working at the intersection of curatorial innovation and institutional leadership makes him uniquely suited to guide the Nasher into its next chapter.”

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Basualdo remarked, “It is a great honor to join the Nasher Sculpture Center, an institution I have long admired for its dedication to sculpture and its exceptional program. I look forward to working with the team in Dallas to build on its remarkable legacy and shape a bold, dynamic future for the museum.”

Mr. Basualdo will assume his new role on Monday, May 12, 2025.