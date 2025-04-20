Art Dirt: Reporting on the Dallas Art Fairs

by Glasstire April 20, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail
24 sculpted hearts hang on the wall of an art fair booth.

Celia Eberle’s work at Chris Worley Fine Art booth in the 2025 Dallas Art Fair

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss the trends they found at the 2025 Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational.

“It stuck out to me thematically that there seemed to be a lot of landscapes and interiors — interiors of houses, some still lives. Overall, the work felt a little more conservative to me than the Dallas Art Fair normally feels. Dallas is generally the most adventurous buying-wise.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Fort Worth Modern Acquires Two Works from the Dallas Invitational Art Fair
Glasstire: Dallas Museum of Art Announces Works Acquired from the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Recapping Dallas’ Art Fairs
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Reporting from the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Recapping the 2022 Dallas Art Fair

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Endowment Names 2025 Jones Artist Award Recipients

February 17, 2025

UPDATE: Dallas Art Fair 2020 Canceled, Galleries Offered...

August 4, 2020

Art Dirt: Recapping Dallas’ Art Fairs

April 7, 2024

This and That: Bradley Kerl and Helen Altman

January 3, 2022

Fort Worth Modern Acquires Two Works from the...

April 15, 2025

Dallas Invitational Art Fair Announces 2024 Exhibitors

January 18, 2024

Dallas Art Fair Goes Online Ahead of October...

March 31, 2020

Dallas Art Fair(s)

July 7, 2011

Texas Textiles: Bradley Kerl Collaborates with Designer Isabel...

March 14, 2022

Easy Come, Easy Go: Dallas Art Fair Announces...

February 11, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: