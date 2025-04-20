Art Dirt: Reporting on the Dallas Art Fairs

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss the trends they found at the 2025 Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational.

“It stuck out to me thematically that there seemed to be a lot of landscapes and interiors — interiors of houses, some still lives. Overall, the work felt a little more conservative to me than the Dallas Art Fair normally feels. Dallas is generally the most adventurous buying-wise.”

