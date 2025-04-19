Eight Texans Among the 2025 Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has announced the 198 individuals, including eight Texans, who are part of the 2025 Guggenheim Fellowship class.

Since its founding in 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has awarded more than $400 million in fellowships to over 19,000 Fellows. The program supports individuals working in a variety of disciplines, including fine art, choreography, music composition, photography, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biology, earth science, constitutional studies, philosophy, economics, and more.

In a press release, Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and President of the Guggenheim Foundation, remarked, “At a time when intellectual life is under attack, the Guggenheim Fellowship celebrates a century of support for the lives and work of visionary scientists, scholars, writers, and artists. We believe that these creative thinkers can take on the challenges we all face today and guide our society towards a better and more hopeful future.”

Among the eight Texas Fellows are six arts and culture scholars. The Texas Fellows are:

– Kathleen Marie McShane, Fine Arts, Texas State University, San Marcos

– Eli Durst, Photography, University of Texas at Austin

– Dominic Boyer, Anthropology & Cultural Studies, Rice University

– Francine J. Harris, Poetry, University of Houston

– Anna Mayer, Fine Arts, University of Houston

– Patrick Keating, Film/Video/New Media Studies, Trinity University, San Antonio

– Swarat Chaudhuri, Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

– Feliciano Giustino, Physics. University of Texas at Austin

Other notable recipients include Theaster Gates, Charisse Pearlina Weston, and Farah Al Qasimi.

Additionally, in celebration of its 100th class of Fellows, the Guggenheim Foundation is working with The New York Historical to present an exhibition chronicling the organization’s history and impact on U.S. research and creativity. Featuring archival materials related to the works produced by Fellows, the exhibition will be on view from August 29 through November 30.

Learn more about this year’s Guggenheim Fellows and the upcoming exhibition via the Guggenheim Foundation website.