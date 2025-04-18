Houston art storage and services facilitator TYart has been acquired by UOVO: Art, Fashion, Wine. The New York-based luxury storage and logistics provider has locations in cities across the U.S. and serves individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

In addition to its existing 85,000-square-foot Dallas location, UOVO recently acquired Vino Vault, a wine storage provider located in Houston and Dallas. By adding TYart’s three Houston locations, totaling 42,000 square feet, UOVO has solidified its position as the largest provider of fine art storage and shipping in Texas, with more than 140,000 square feet of storage.

In announcing the acquisition, UOVO praised TYart founders Christopher Tribble and Kyle Young for building the company’s strong reputation for providing fine art storage, packing and crating, regional transportation, installation and fabrication services over 25 years. UOVO will add access to its proprietary client portal and white glove collection management services, along with national shuttle service and newly-launched international shipping.

Mr. Tribble and Mr. Young told Glasstire, “We are confident that UOVO will provide TYart’s clients with the same unparalleled service that has built our strong reputation in Houston and across Texas over the past two decades.”

In a press release, UOVO co-founder Steve Novenstein noted that the company is “deeply committed to the communities in which we work.” He added, “We intend to build on the legacy relationships TYart has established by strengthening partnerships with local institutions, galleries, and other like-minded organizations in Houston and Texas as a whole.”

Information on UOVA’s services is available on the company’s website.