Five-Minute Tours: “Anya’s Eye” at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Anya’s Eye at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 7 – April 26, 2025. Featured Artists: Adela Andea, HJ Bott, József Bullás, Shannon Cannings, William Cannings, Andrey Chezhin, Paweł Dutkiewicz, Saida Fagala, Árpád Forgó, Vincent Falsetta, George Grochocki, Vadim Guschin, Hedwige Jacobs, Bumin Kim, Dmitri Koustov, Katja Loher, Ruhee Maknojia, Neva Mikulicz, Shayne Murphy, Maxim Wakultschik, Lillian Warren, Natalia Wiernik

Via Anya Tish Gallery:

Anya Tish Gallery will herald the spring with “Anya’s Eye”, a vibrant, sprawling group exhibition featuring more than two dozen of the gallery’s artists, many of whom were discovered early in their careers and have gone on to great acclaim, thanks to the “eye” of Anya Tish. Anya’s Eye celebrates the legacy of Anya Tish, a gallerist, art advisor, and mentor who was deeply devoted to and believed in the artists she shared with the world. Curated with great care and admiration by Anya Tish Gallery director, Dawn Ohmer, who worked closely with Anya for more than five years, the show is an opportunity to “see” what Anya saw in the artists she represented, and experience how enriching and life-changing those encounters were.