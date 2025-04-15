The Dallas Invitational Art Fair has announced the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s acquisition of two pieces from the 2025 fair.

This year, the Invitational’s third fair, marks the establishment of an acquisition fund to support the museum, similar to the Dallas Art Fair’s partnership with the Dallas Museum of Art. Curator María Elena Ortiz and Assistant Curator Clare Milliken visited the fair over the weekend to select the works.

The pieces are Nancy Lupo’s The Underground, acquired from Good Weather, a gallery with locations in Chicago and Little Rock, and Gray Wielebinski’s The Eternity Target, acquired from 12.26 Gallery in Dallas.

Ms. Ortiz told Glasstire, “With a transformative spirit, this is an important partnership that supports galleries and art infrastructure financially and creatively. We are excited to share these works with our audiences in our galleries and beyond.”

Ms. Milliken added, “We are excited for the many ways these acquisitions can spark new conversations with mainstays in the Modern’s collection. Both Nancy Lupo and Gray Wielebinski’s works have a real interest in materiality, challenging our preconceptions of what these materials can do, similar to Jamal Cyrus, Claes Oldenburg, John Chamberlain, and Lynda Benglis.”