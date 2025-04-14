Tulsa Artist Fellowship Applications Now Open

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship (TAF), a place-based arts initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has opened applications for its 2026-2028 program.

Established in 2015 as a year-long residency, TAF expanded to a three-year term in 2024. Last year, Austin-based artist Rehab El Sadek was among the ten fellows selected for the 2025-2027 program.

The fellowship program is open to national and local artists and arts workers of any discipline with at least five years of experience in their field. Selected fellows commit to living and working in Tulsa for the three-year duration of the residency and are expected to complete a culminating project. Applicants must be at least 25 years old and a U.S. citizen, permanent legal resident, O-1 Visa holder, or Tribal ID holder.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $150,000 and a $36,000 housing stipend over the three-year period. They will also receive a $1,500 one-time studio move-in stipend, a fully subsidized studio space, and a stipend of $3,600 to support a studio assistant for the duration of the residency. Additionally, fellows will receive a $3,600 health and wellness stipend and a YMCA membership to access a fitness facility.

The TAF website indicates that competitive applications will illustrate that the applicant has a “rigorous and innovative arts practice,” that creating art in Tulsa is particularly meaningful to the artist’s practice, and the proposed project will be unique and impactful for the local community.

Applications are due by Thursday, May 29. Applicants will be notified by September 2025, and a select number of candidates will have a virtual interview. The announcement of awardees will be shared publicly in Fall/Winter 2025, with the award term running from January 2026 to December 2028.

Learn more about TAF and apply via the organization’s website.