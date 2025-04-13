The Glass Art Society (GAS), a nonprofit based in Seattle, has announced the schedule for its 2025 International Conference, which will be hosted by the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and SiNaCa Studios in Fort Worth.

For the first time in the annual conference’s 54-year history, the event will take place in Texas. This year’s theme, Trailblazing New Traditions, has set the event to focus on the future of glass art, with particular attention to inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation.

The four-day event includes a variety of opportunities, such as lectures, panels, demonstrations, and more. On Saturday, May 10, SiNaCa Studios will host a pre-conference panel featuring renowned glass artists Einar and Jamex de la Torre, Dallas-based painter Carlos Donjuan, Fort Worth-based muralist Arnoldo Hurtado Escobar, and artist, longtime educator, and curator Benito Huerta. The panel will be moderated by Dennis Chiessa, the Director of the Graduate Architecture Program at UTA.

The conference will officially open on Wednesday, May 14. That evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Black Femme Collab, featuring Spider Martins, Ashley Harris, Scout Cartagena, Lyncia Berry, and Adeye Jean Baptiste, will present a collaborative demonstration and performance at UTA’s Studio Art Center Foundry.

Throughout the run of the conference, the GAS Market will feature international vendors selling glass materials and tools at the UTA University Center. The event will also feature three exhibitions showcasing work by GAS members and students. The conference will conclude with a Closing Night Party at the Arlington Museum of Art (AMA) on Saturday, May 17. AMA will present a special exhibition featuring works by the De La Torre brothers as well as a neon installation by North Texas artist and professor Alicia Eggert.

See the full schedule of events via the GAS website. Full conference registration is $535; day passes are available for $190. Online registration ends Monday, April 14.