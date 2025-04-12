Landmarks Announces 2025 “Sound in Sculpture” Programming

by Jessica Fuentes April 12, 2025
Landmarks, the public art program of the University of Texas at Austin has announced the composers included in its 2025 Sound in Sculpture program.

Sound in Sculpture at Landmarks Austin

Sound in Sculpture at Landmarks

Established in 2015, Sound in Sculpture is a multidisciplinary event that features student-composed music inspired by art in the Landmarks collection. The 2024 program featured compositions in response to Eamon Ore-Giron’s Tras los ojos (Behind the Eyes). Past iterations of the program can be viewed on the Landmarks website.

A photograph of an outdoor sculpture by Tony Smith.

Tony Smith, “Amaryllis,” 1956, painted steel, 135 x 128 x 90 inches. Photo by Ben Aqua

This year, students and alumni Tom Rogers, Bike Öner, Joel Laviolette, and Noah Hudson-Camack have created compositions in response to pieces on view at the Bass Concert Hall. The works include Tony Smith’s Amaryllis, David Hare’s The Swan’s Dream of Leda, Jim Dine’s History of Black Bronze I, and Eduardo Paolozzi’s Figure. The music styles and arrangements include electronica, percussion, and a piece inspired by traditional Zimbabwean mbira music.

Sound in Sculpture will take place on Tuesday, April 22, at 6 p.m. The free event will begin at Tony Smith’s Amaryllis and move inside the concert hall. Learn more about the event, including parking information, via the Landmarks website

