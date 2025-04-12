Dallas Museum of Art Announces Works Acquired from the Dallas Art Fair

by Jessica Fuentes April 12, 2025
The Dallas Art Fair (DAF) and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) have announced the seven artworks selected from the fair to join the museum’s permanent collection.

A black and white photograph of a person wearing a head covering.

Sanlé Sory, “Belle de Jour,” 1974, gelatin silver print. © Sanlé Sory. Courtesy Yossi Milo, New York. Acquired from Yossi Milo

Since its establishment in 2016, the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program has supported the annual acquisition of contemporary artworks from the fair for the DMA’s collection. Including this year’s acquisitions, which total $100,000, over the last nine years the program has funded nearly $1 million for the museum’s collection.

A work on paper featuring over 150,000 pinpricks to create the illusion of a landscape.

Fu Xiaotong 付小桐, “150,048 Pinpricks 150,048孔,” 2023, handmade Xuan paper 手工宣紙. Acquired from Alisan Fine Arts

This year, DMA curators Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art; Dr. Vivian Li, the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art; Ade Omotosho, the Nancy and Time and Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art; and Emily Friedman, the Allen and Kelli Questrom Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings, along with a group of fund donors selected the acquired works. The acquisition includes seven works by six artists: Sanlé Sory (Acquired from Yossi Milo), Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka (Acquired from Patel Brown), Fu Xiaotong (Acquired from Alisan Fine Arts), Tina Girouard (Acquired from Anat Ebgi), Eduardo Sarabia (Acquired from OMR), and Eri Imamura (Acquired from Turner Carroll). 

A photograph of a beaded jacket featuring the word "Breathe" and references to the medicine and wellness.

Eri Imamura, “Breathe,” 2022, 24 karat gold beads, seed beads, cut beads, vintage kimono fabric, and wood, 29 x 20.75 x 2.75 inches. Acquired from Turner Carroll

In a press release, Ms. Brodbeck stated, “These artists — whose work ranges in date from the mid-1970s to now — represent innovations in photography, textiles, ceramics, and drawing. While these artists have roots in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Burkina Faso, and China, they also represent a wider diaspora of international practice that resonates perfectly with our global collection. Their attention to beauty and craft is sure to enthrall our audiences.”

Kelly Cornell, the Director of DAF, added, “This year’s selection reflects the international breadth of talent represented at the fair, highlighting the global perspectives shaping contemporary art today. Since its inception in 2016, the Acquisition Program has proudly supported a dynamic range of artists and their galleries — ensuring their work becomes a lasting part of the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.”

The 2025 Acquisition Program donors are Peter and Ashley Herbst; Rod and Jill Sager; Jeff and Marlo Melucci; David and Linda Rogers; John and Marlene Sughrue; and Geoff and Sheryl Green.

