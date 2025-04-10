Top Five: April 10, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Kermit Oliver & Hermès: Storytelling on Silk & Canvas

The Bryan Museum (Galveston)

March 8 – June 22, 2025

“Kermit Oliver & Hermès: Storytelling on Silk & Canvas is an exhibit of original artwork and Hermès scarves designed by native Texan, Kermit Oliver, the first American to design scarves for the esteemed French fashion house. Just years after his graduation from Texas Southern University in 1967, Oliver, originally from Refugio, Texas and the son of a cowboy, became an acclaimed artist in Houston with art aficionados and socialites flocking to his exhibition openings.

In addition to his scarves, we are honored to show a selection of his original paintings. Oliver has referred to his artistic style as ‘symbolic realism’ and ‘painted collages.’ His signature style evokes the feeling of having walked into a beautiful and thought-provoking scene, frozen in time.”

2. Sedrick Huckaby: Higher Ground

Talley Dunn Gallery (Dallas)

April 9 – August 30, 2025

Artist Talk: Sunday, April 13, at 3 p.m.

From Talley Dunn Gallery:

“Talley Dunn Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of Higher Ground, a solo exhibition, by internationally renowned artist Sedrick Huckaby. This groundbreaking exhibition is one the most ambitious projects in the gallery’s twenty-five-year history, as Huckaby’s artwork transforms three different exhibition spaces at the gallery with painting, sculpture, drawings, and video.

Over five years in the making, Higher Ground is a true tour de force by Huckaby, encompassing multiple installations that embrace the artist’s decades’ long connection to community, humanity, struggle, and spirituality.”

3. Pandemic Made

Houston Center for Photography

April 10 – June 1, 2025

From the Houston Center for Photography:

“An artist’s drive to create is extraordinary and necessary — like oxygen. As the pandemic stifled breath from the bodies of so many, it also created chasmic shifts in the way creatives practiced their work.

It has been five years since the global COVID pandemic impacted our lives. Pandemic Made departs from the artist’s prerogative to reconsider their practice during that time of isolation and uncertainty, to seize the paradoxical privilege of being untethered to daily commutes and business as usual, and instead compelled by a different kind of sameness and routine. While all the works in this exhibition were born out of COVID and conceptually touch on the pandemic, it is just as much about the artist’s compulsion to create — even in the most extreme of times, especially in the most extreme of times. This exhibition exalts the creative’s relentless need to share their unique sensibilities, invest in their artistic practice, and respond to the calling of their muses in spite of — and in response to — the reality surrounding them.”

4. Moyo Okediji: Beauty and the Beads: Divine Fire and Color in Transatlantic Beaded Art

Austin Central Library

February 6 – April 27, 2025

From the Austin Public Library:

“Glass beads are arguably the most popular artistic medium in Africa. With the exhibition Beauty and the Beads: Divine Fire and Color in Transatlantic Bead Art, Austin-based Nigerian artist and art scholar Moyo Okediji presents a body of work that takes bead art in new directions. With the use of expressive objects, videos, and photographs, the show details the process through which the indigenous traditions of beaded glassmaking transform from three-dimensional tubular shapes to flat geometric figural forms.”

5. Paola Martinez Gamez: GrenzKunst (Border Art)

Region One Gallery (El Paso)

April 10 – May 10, 2025

From Paola Martinez Gamez:

“GrenzKunst (Border Art) is a deeply personal and culturally reflective exhibition that explores themes of identity, heartbreak, resilience, and the raw realities of the borderland experience. After two years in Madrid and Berlin, I return to El Paso and Ciudad Juárez with a body of work that embodies the complexities of movement — between places, emotions, and stories.”