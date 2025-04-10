Lynn Castle to Retire from the Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Lynn Castle, the longtime Executive Director of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) in Beaumont, has announced her upcoming retirement.

Ms. Castle has been at AMSET for nearly 40 years. She has led the institutions since 2000 and previously held various positions, including Interim Director, Curator of Exhibitions and Collections, and Registrar. During her tenure, Ms. Castle secured funding from corporations, individuals, and grant funding agencies, with the investment fund increasing by 800%; grew the collection from 250 to nearly 2,000 objects; and oversaw a major expansion of the museum’s classroom.

Ms. Castle is a member of the American Association of Museums and the Texas Association of Museums, as well as a past president of the Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District and Rotary Club of Beaumont. She holds a BA in Art Education from Colorado State University, completed coursework at the American Institution of European Studies, and pursued graduate work with emphasis in Museum Studies at the University of Denver.

In a press release, Bobbie Applegate, President of the Board of Trustees, remarked, “Lynn’s steady guidance over the last 30 years has led the Art Museum of Southeast Texas to become an accredited museum with a community focus, creating a welcoming facility for learning and a diverse display of art. The proven results of her excellent leadership are seen in every facet of the organization: staff, Boards of Trustees and Advisors, exhibits, AAM Accreditation, Family Days, and creative Galas and other fundraising events.”

A casual reception will be held at the museum on Monday, April 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in honor of Ms. Castle, and the retirement of her longtime receptionist Yolanda Mathews. For more information, email [email protected].

AMSET’s Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to identify the museum’s next Executive Director. Ms. Castle’s last day as Executive Director of AMSET will be Saturday, May 3, 2025.